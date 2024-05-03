Filipinos 'amazing, humble' — Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios has experienced that one thing the Philippines is most known for — its people.

The first Nicaraguan Miss Universe is in town as part of her ongoing Asia Tour. She will be gracing events in the country until May 6.

"Philippines people is amazing, humble people and makes me so grateful for all of you. Thank you," she said at yesterday's press conference held in Resorts World, Pasay City.

Sheynnis said that her tour has been "incredible" so far.

Apart from the renowned Filipino hospitality, the beauty queen also finds the food and religion in the Philippines interesting.

"The beautiful religion that you practice is very interesting to know and I really enjoy this moment here with all of you. And one of them is your delicious food.

"I want to say that because your delicious food is everything to you. It's an amazing experience to be here with all of you and thank you for the warm welcome to me and to all the Miss Universe Organization," she said. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi, editing by Martin Ramos

