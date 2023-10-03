^

Vivoree Esclito shares learnings from past ABS-CBN Ball wardrobe malfunction

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 8:46am
Vivoree Esclito shares learnings from past ABS-CBN Ball wardrobe malfunction
Vivoree Esclito and Brent Manalo at the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held last September 29, 2023.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother" alumna Vivoree Esclito said she came prepared this time around as she walked the red carpet in a black, see-through custom Lauren Vito gown at last Saturday's ABS-CBN Ball. 

The actress came with her constant partner Brent Manalo, who was wearing a deconstructed white suit by Joey Samson. 

"I trusted my stylist and designer on this one kasi they wanted a bolder look for me but, at the same time, classy and timeless pa rin ang suot ko," explained Vivoree. 

For this year's look, she tapped Paul Sese as her stylist, with hair and makeup by Janell Capuchino and Mycke. She wore jewelry from LVNA by Drake Dustin. 

At the last ABS-CBN Ball in 2019, Vivoree trended for wearing an ensemble that many Internet users think was an unfinished red modern Filipiniana creation. 

Philstar.com asked her what she learned from the 2019 faux pas.

"Parang mas lalong ahead na ako nagpla-plano ng outfits, ng look. Talagang kinakausap ko na agad 'yung glam team ko," she replied.  

She also shared that she might be a little nervous wearing the revealing black gown, but she said that it takes confidence to wear her outfit for the night. 

"May konting kaba kaya 50% kabado po ako kasi medyo revealing po ang outfit. You know you have to wear it with confidence para the whole look is gonna work out. Ano lang talaga, prini-pare ko sarili ko sa lahat ng mga comments, and of course, 'yung paglakad at pag-rampa sa red carpet," Vivoree said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

