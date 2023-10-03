^

Markus Paterson to celebrate son Jude's birthday with ex Janella Salvador

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 8:30am
Markus Paterson wears an all-black suit at the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball held in Makati Shangri-La on September 29, 2023.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Markus Paterson is looking forward to celebrating the third birthday of his son, Jude, with his ex, actress Janella Salvador. 

The actor shared a little bit of detail on the upcoming birthday of his son later this month at the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball held last September 29 in Makati. 

Markus told Philstar.com Jude's special day will be spent with friends and family like they did in the past. 

"We're gonna figure out his birthday 'cause it's gonna be a big day. He turns three. And then after that, we'll talk about Christmas," replied the actor to the question from Philstar.com on how he is going to spend Christmas this year. 

"It's always with the family," he added when asked if he's going to celebrate it with Jude alone. 

Janella is also expected to be there. "Of course," he said. 

Markus was also asked for his fashion inspiration and he replied his father, whom he described as a "debonair." 

Philstar.com asked if it is a quality he will pass on to his son. 

"I hope so. I'll teach him the right way. Gentlemen rules always win naman," Markus said. 

With Christmas just two months away, Markus was asked if his Christmas is "malamig" (cold), which in Filipino means being loveless and single. 

"Ah, matagal nang malamig," he replied, eliciting laughs from the press. "Malamig pa rin pero I like the cold. Briton ako e."  — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: 'I will love her forever': Markus Paterson on Janella Salvador giving him the 'best gift in life'

JANELLA SALVADOR

MARKUS PATERSON
