Catriona Gray stuns with P13M Bulgari jewelry at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

MANILA, Philippines — From her Philippine flag-inspired ear cuff when she won Binibining Pilipinas 2018 to her enormous Pintados earrings while hosting the pageant last year, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has been trending for her bold accessories.

At last Saturday’s ABS-CBN Ball 2023, Catriona has done it again – this time — with a colorful Bulgari necklace and matching earrings her stylist said are worth P13 million.

Catriona used the diamond-studded accessories to complete the Old Hollywood glamour she was gunning for to complement her fully beaded shimmering gown with baby blue boa by fashion designer Julianne Syjuco. She seemed already a blushing bride in silvery white gown to her groom-to-be Sam Milby, who donned a black-and-white Edwin Tan suit.

“I just wanted something different because I’ve worn something like this before. And I just want a little bit of color because I know my date’s going to wear black-tie. I want to complement Sam for our first time with ABS-CBN Ball,” Catriona giggled in an interview with Philstar.com.

“Puwede na ‘kong rumampa sa wedding! Kabog!” she jested.

According to her, it was not intentional to wear something that seemed like a bridal garb.

“Wala lang, I just thought I always looked great in silver, taking into consideration that Sam would be wearing black. So we wouldn’t clash together. It looked timeless din,” she explained.

“She looks amazing! I’m saying this, but I’m the luckiest guy in the night, for sure!” Sam said of Catriona’s outfit.

“Sam is very handsome as well,” Catriona added.

But for her, being with Sam on the red carpet is worthless and worth more than what she was wearing.

When asked how it feels for her to walk at the red carpet with Sam, she giggled: “Kilig, ‘no? Kilig na kilig ako!”

Sam quickly echoed with “Yes!”

“Yes, mas lalo ako!” Sam seconded.

“We do get the opportunity to work together often, although this isn’t work, it means a lot to spend time with him.”