^

Fashion and Beauty

Catriona Gray stuns with P13M Bulgari jewelry at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 4:23pm
Catriona Gray stuns with P13M Bulgari jewelry at ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Engaged celebrity couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com/EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — From her Philippine flag-inspired ear cuff when she won Binibining Pilipinas 2018 to her enormous Pintados earrings while hosting the pageant last year, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has been trending for her bold accessories.

At last Saturday’s ABS-CBN Ball 2023, Catriona has done it again –  this time — with a colorful Bulgari necklace and matching earrings her stylist said are worth P13 million.

Catriona used the diamond-studded accessories to complete the Old Hollywood glamour she was gunning for to complement her fully beaded shimmering gown with baby blue boa by fashion designer Julianne Syjuco. She seemed already a blushing bride in silvery white gown to her groom-to-be Sam Milby, who donned a black-and-white Edwin Tan suit.

“I just wanted something different because I’ve worn something like this before. And I just want a little bit of color because I know my date’s going to wear black-tie. I want to complement Sam for our first time with ABS-CBN Ball,” Catriona giggled in an interview with Philstar.com.

“Puwede na ‘kong rumampa sa wedding! Kabog!” she jested.

According to her, it was not intentional to wear something that seemed like a bridal garb.

“Wala lang, I just thought I always looked great in silver, taking into consideration that Sam would be wearing black. So we wouldn’t clash together. It looked timeless din,” she explained.

“She looks amazing! I’m saying this, but I’m the luckiest guy in the night, for sure!” Sam said of Catriona’s outfit.

“Sam is very handsome as well,” Catriona added.

But for her, being with Sam on the red carpet is worthless and worth more than what she was wearing.

When asked how it feels for her to walk at the red carpet with Sam, she giggled: “Kilig, ‘no? Kilig na kilig ako!”

Sam quickly echoed with “Yes!”

“Yes, mas lalo ako!” Sam seconded.

“We do get the opportunity to work together often, although this isn’t work, it means a lot to spend time with him.”

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN BALL

CATRIONA GRAY

SAM MILBY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'I can feel victory': Philippines' Nicole Borromeo sent off for Miss International finals
3 days ago

'I can feel victory': Philippines' Nicole Borromeo sent off for Miss International finals

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Nicole Borromeo was gladly sent-off by members of the pageant media during a mid-afternoon event...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
SM Beauty transforms MOA Atrium into &lsquo;Mini Myeongdong&rsquo;
3 days ago

SM Beauty transforms MOA Atrium into ‘Mini Myeongdong’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Filipino mall giant SM recently kicked-off its biggest and first ever “The Best of K-Beauty” festival by converting...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Limited slots only! Glam up your hair with free salon makeover at #PowerOverDamage pop-ups
brandSpace
5 days ago

Limited slots only! Glam up your hair with free salon makeover at #PowerOverDamage pop-ups

By May Dedicatoria | 5 days ago
This September and October, get ready to slay your hair goals and unleash your #PowerOverDamage with a FREE salon makeo...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
ChatGPT predicts fashion trends in 20 years
5 days ago

ChatGPT predicts fashion trends in 20 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Artificial intelligence predicts that nostalgia and gender neutrality will play a part in the fashion looks of the futur...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Versace, Gucci
5 days ago

Andrea Brillantes debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Versace, Gucci

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Young actress Andrea Brillantes made her debut at Milan Fashion Week by attending the runways for Italian luxury brands Versace...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with