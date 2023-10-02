Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe removing age limit

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believed that the Miss Universe organization’s move to remove the age limit is a “step toward inclusivity.”

Philstar.com asked the Catriona about the issue at the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

“It's a step toward inclusivity and I know that a lot of fans are crying foul because it's not a traditional standard that we're all accustomed to, but the things I tried to remind people is when looking back on my journey, I had so much support like 'Cat you're my favorite Miss Universe, we really love observing your journey, etc, etc,'” Catriona said.

“But I would like to ask them what if I were 28 years old? That meant I cannot even pursue that, what would that mean for me? So I think it's an opportunity for giving for more to really explore and pursue their dreams,” she added.

Catriona said that the Miss Universe organization believed that women do not aged out.

“I think we women also feel that ticking clock that society put on us and in the institution like Miss Universe that saying, 'No, women do not aged out, women are great in every age,' I think it's great,” she said.

Starting next year, Miss Universe said “every adult woman in the world will be eligible to compete to be Miss Universe.”

The Miss Universe Organization announced recently the removal of all age restrictions across all Miss Universe and associated pageants, which will apply in 2024. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

