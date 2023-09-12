^

Fashion and Beauty

Artificial Intelligence-powered facial now in Philippines

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 1:26pm
Artificial Intelligence-powered facial now in Philippines
Actress Camille Prats (left) trying the new AI-powered Syndeo Hydrafacial
Luminisce via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — While there are fears that Artificial Intelligence (AI) might replace humans in jobs, at least for now, the Filipino doctors of skincare chain Luminisce are optimistic about AI — even finding AI a boost in their work as doctors!

One such way of how AI helps doctors is through Luminisce’s first ever AI-powered facial, Syndeo Hydrafacial.

“This one is actually an upgraded version of our hydrafacials because it has AI, which can actually detect your skin’s issues like hyperpigmentation. So the machine will be able to precisely calculate how much medicine we need to put (on the face),” clinical dermatologist Dr. Kaycee Reyes, a doctor representative of Luminisce owner, told Philstar.com in an interview. 

Developed in the United States, Syndeo Hydrafacial is also the clinic’s only facial administered with a machine that uses AI. The clinic chain claims to be the first and only in the country to offer the AI-powered beauty innovation.

The doctor explained that since the facial involves several medicine boosters, the AI makes their job faster and more efficient in formulating the medicines accurately.

“Since (the machine) is AI, it’s very sensitive in detecting the needs of your skin,” the doctor vouched. “Sometimes, we (human doctors) are not so sure if the serums we use are indeed enough to address the needs of the skin. But with AI, since it can detect, it gives us more confidence with the doses we give. Because if we have to do it manually, we just standardize the doses (to prevent mistakes).”

The doctor representative noted that because the AI machine can provide precise measurements, it enables them doctors to also save time in preparing medicines. Accuracy also prevents medicine wastage. 

Since different people have varying skin problems, the AI enables doctors to personalize the boosters they have to prepare for addressing different skin problems in every patient, and these include acne and dehydration. The medicines, meanwhile, contain natural ingredients like Arbutin and Vitamin C to provide a multitude of benefits, from hydration to glowing skin and fading of acne scars.

“One incredibly important thing that so many people don’t know is that dry skin can actually make you look older! Dehydration is absolutely incredible at making your skin look older than it actually is! It has this amazing ability to make your skin super sensitive, reduce collagen production, and even diminish its flexibility,” the clinic said. 

The clinic’s representative doctor also noted how the ongoing climate change or El Niño can make skin more prone to dehydration. “It’s truly mind-blowing how dehydration can have such a profound impact on your skin’s appearance.”

So far, among those who have tried Syndeo Hydrafacial were celebrities Camille Prats and JC de Vera.

The 30-minute Syndeo starts with preparing the skin by cleansing it with a non-lipid or no-oil cleanser. Next comes Lymphatic Drainage, a painless massage-like suction procedure, which the clinic described as “a highly efficient process for eliminating toxins from the skin.” The toxins, the doctor representative told Philstar.com, are ejected through urine.

Next comes gentle exfoliation and peeling, which involves the gradual removal of dead skin cells, whiteheads and blackheads. 

Once the skin is thoroughly cleaned and cleared of acne and other impurities, specialized and hydrating serums are then introduced into the skin using the Syndeo AI machine. These include collagen for a youthful and radiant complexion; and a serum for targeting acne bacteria. The procedure is capped off with the simultaneous application of red light to reduce redness, and blue light for a brightening effect.

To let the serums seep deeper into the skin, the doctor recommended not washing the face for four hours after the procedure and to resume one’s normal skincare routine after 24 hours.

The doctor representative recommended the facial to anyone 16 and above who are bothered by skin problems such as acne. The doctor, however, did not prescribe it to those with severe breakouts and active Dermatitis or severe skin dryness because these should be treated first before having the facials. 

Since the facial is needle-less, painless and totally non-invasive, no doctor’s prescription is needed among those with special conditions like Diabetes and hypertension. It can also be done after other facial procedures like Exilis, which uses radio frequency (RF) to stimulate deeper collagen production.

“If you stimulate collagen, you also stimulate elastin, which is also good for tightening,” the doctor said.

If followed as a beauty regimen once every two weeks for five to eight sessions, Syndeo Hydrafacial and Exilis can result in smaller pores, more glowing skin, less pigmentation, and a generally more contoured face. For more lift and volume in the face since aging makes the skin sag, the doctor suggested getting boosters like Sculptra. 

After a few months of using the AI-powered Syndeo Hydrafacial, the clinic plans to also offer the procedure for use in other body parts, said the doctor representative.

Using AI and natural serums, the clinic said in its website, is in sync in their mission to combine natural and alternative therapies with science-backed programs, to provide a holistic approach for optimum health and beauty.

