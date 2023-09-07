James Reid, ex Nadine Lustre ‘twinning’ in gray Gucci; Issa Pressman also at store opening

Issa Pressman at the Gucci Greenbelt 4 store opening (left) while looking at James Reid taking pictures with Liza Soberano, Anne Curtis and Nadine Lustre (right).

MANILA, Philippines — What would you do if you and your current girlfriend bump into your ex at a party?

For couple James Reid and Issa Pressman and James’ ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre, it seemed to be not a big deal at all – James and Nadine even wore matching gray Gucci suits!

At Gucci Greenbelt 4’s store opening last night, James even took a group photo with Nadine together with fellow actors Liza Soberano and Anne Curtis, while Issa looked on. Issa and Liza are signed under James’ Careless talent and music company.

James, Issa and Nadine, however, were not seen interacting together for long or at all, even though Nadine and James are cordial and Issa is Nadine’s friend that she also defended when Issa was bashed as the alleged third party in Nadine and James’ split, which the former couple already denied.

Nadine was not seen with boyfriend Christophe Bariou at the opening party, but James and Issa left the party together, hand-in-hand along the red carpet, aboard a black Gucci van for VIPs, to the delight of many onlookers and fans.

Spanning over 7,475 square feet, Gucci’s new store along Makati Avenue carries a wide selection – from ready-to-wear to handbags, travel bags, shoes, belts, silks, eyewear, small leather goods, jewelry, and watches.