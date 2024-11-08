Real-life rivalry? Kate Valdez enters Kyline Alcantara’s fashion influencing world

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Kate Valdez and Kyline Alcantara seemed to have brought their onscreen rivalry as competitors in the Philippine adaptation of hit Korean series “Shining Inheritance” to real life as Kate is also now venturing into fashion influencing, a field where Kyline has been active in for quite some time.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the newly revamped Levi’s store in SM Makati as part of the label’s rollout of its Next-Gen store, Kate shared how much she is into fashion.

“I’m a denim girl! I’m into denim tops, bottoms and everything. I’m a pants girl talaga,” she said.

Her denim wardrobe must-haves, she bared, are jackets, pants and skirts.

“This is very nice and mas maraming collections here like this top,” she said of the newly reopened store, the first shop-in-shop channel in the Philippines to embrace the updated format with its own Tailor Shop, which encourages creativity and personalization through limited-edition services such as paneling, buttons changing, hand-painting, digital embroidery, and Kate’s favorite, patchworks.

“Denim, you can wear it in different ways talaga! You can wear it with a plain top, white, basics. As in lahat, sobrang dali lang talaga.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Anjilica Andaya

