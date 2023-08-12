WATCH: Scarlet Snow Belo debuts as runway model with dad Hayden at Michael Leyva show

MANILA, Philippines — Social media sensation Scarlet Snow Belo, daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr., made her runway debut at eight years old last Tuesday as the only child model at the “Isang Pilipinas” fashion show of Filipino designer Michael Leyva in Goldenberg Mansion, Malacañang Palace Complex, Manila.

In an Instagram post, Scarlet admitted that she was nervous about her first ever modeling stint, but she overcame it with her dad by her side.

“My first time on the runway for Tito Michael Leyva,” she said.

“I was a little nervous at first but walking with daddy made feel so much better and more confident and I ended up having so much fun! Did you know that Daddy’s last show as a professional model happened in this same venue where I’m walking my first catwalk?”

The father and daughter received cheers and applause for sharing a tender moment at the show. Scarlet modeled an equally scarlet Terno with floral embroidery, while Hayden escorted her in a sheer golden Piña Barong Tagalog. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo