^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Scarlet Snow Belo debuts as runway model with dad Hayden at Michael Leyva show

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Social media sensation Scarlet Snow Belo, daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr., made her runway debut at eight years old last Tuesday as the only child model at the “Isang Pilipinas” fashion show of Filipino designer Michael Leyva in Goldenberg Mansion, Malacañang Palace Complex, Manila.

In an Instagram post, Scarlet admitted that she was nervous about her first ever modeling stint, but she overcame it with her dad by her side.

“My first time on the runway for Tito Michael Leyva,” she said.

“I was a little nervous at first but walking with daddy made feel so much better and more confident and I ended up having so much fun! Did you know that Daddy’s last show as a professional model happened in this same venue where I’m walking my first catwalk?”

The father and daughter received cheers and applause for sharing a tender moment at the show. Scarlet modeled an equally scarlet Terno with floral embroidery, while Hayden escorted her in a sheer golden Piña Barong Tagalog. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

vuukle comment

HAYDEN KHO JR

MALACANANG PALACE

MICHAEL LEYVA

SCARLET SNOW BELO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cult favorite brands honored at LazBeauty Awards 2023
4 days ago

Cult favorite brands honored at LazBeauty Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Philippine beauty aficionados have spoken which are the best among the brands via their purchases at the beauty site from...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Arjo Atayde's wedding gift for Maine Mendoza is Hermes bag reportedly worth P7M
4 days ago

Arjo Atayde's wedding gift for Maine Mendoza is Hermes bag reportedly worth P7M

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Maine Mendoza was seen carrying the designer handbag in the group shot of hers with beauty queen MJ Lastimosa and former "Eat...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Reachable stars: Celebrity makeup artist reveals stars&rsquo; &lsquo;elevated everyday&rsquo; look
Exclusive
4 days ago

Reachable stars: Celebrity makeup artist reveals stars’ ‘elevated everyday’ look

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
To achieve the “elevated everyday” look no matter what the season is, Go-Ochoa shared some tips:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines
5 days ago

Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Filipino skin expert Olivia Quido goes global as she is now the President and Chief Executive Officer of Miss Universe Skin...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beauty&rsquo;s Color Play Festival
Sponsored
8 days ago

It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beauty’s Color Play Festival

8 days ago
In store for shoppers are games, freebies, entertainment and even a digital beauty pageant.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with