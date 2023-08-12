^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Heart Evangelista models Filipiniana at Michael Leyva’s Malacañang fashion show

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines — It was like the State of the Nation Address (SONA) red carpet all over again at Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva’s Filipiniana fashion show last Tuesday held in Goldenberg Mansion, Malacañang Palace Complex, Manila.

The show was among the projects of First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos to promote Philippine arts and culture in time for Buwan ng Wika.

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista opened the show in a fully beaded Terno with train aptly called “Perlas ng Silanganan.”

Apart from the wife of Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, other congressional and senatorial wives and politicians modeled pieces from Leyva’s “Isang Pilipinas” collection, including Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, Senate President Miguel Zubiri’s wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri, actress and politician Lani Mercado-Revilla, and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s girlfriend, beauty queen Bianca Manalo, and Sen. Robin Padilla’s wife, actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla.

It can be recalled that at President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s SONA last month, Leyva was among the most favorite designers whose Filipiniana creations were worn by Heart, Sen. Grace Poe, and Cavite 1st district Representative Jolo Revilla's beauty queen wife Angelica Alita, to name a few. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo

vuukle comment

HEART EVANGELISTA

MALACANANG PALACE

MICHAEL LEYVA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cult favorite brands honored at LazBeauty Awards 2023
4 days ago

Cult favorite brands honored at LazBeauty Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Philippine beauty aficionados have spoken which are the best among the brands via their purchases at the beauty site from...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Arjo Atayde's wedding gift for Maine Mendoza is Hermes bag reportedly worth P7M
4 days ago

Arjo Atayde's wedding gift for Maine Mendoza is Hermes bag reportedly worth P7M

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Maine Mendoza was seen carrying the designer handbag in the group shot of hers with beauty queen MJ Lastimosa and former "Eat...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Reachable stars: Celebrity makeup artist reveals stars&rsquo; &lsquo;elevated everyday&rsquo; look
Exclusive
4 days ago

Reachable stars: Celebrity makeup artist reveals stars’ ‘elevated everyday’ look

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
To achieve the “elevated everyday” look no matter what the season is, Go-Ochoa shared some tips:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines
5 days ago

Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Filipino skin expert Olivia Quido goes global as she is now the President and Chief Executive Officer of Miss Universe Skin...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beauty&rsquo;s Color Play Festival
Sponsored
8 days ago

It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beauty’s Color Play Festival

8 days ago
In store for shoppers are games, freebies, entertainment and even a digital beauty pageant.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with