WATCH: Heart Evangelista models Filipiniana at Michael Leyva’s Malacañang fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — It was like the State of the Nation Address (SONA) red carpet all over again at Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva’s Filipiniana fashion show last Tuesday held in Goldenberg Mansion, Malacañang Palace Complex, Manila.

The show was among the projects of First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos to promote Philippine arts and culture in time for Buwan ng Wika.

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista opened the show in a fully beaded Terno with train aptly called “Perlas ng Silanganan.”

Apart from the wife of Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, other congressional and senatorial wives and politicians modeled pieces from Leyva’s “Isang Pilipinas” collection, including Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, Senate President Miguel Zubiri’s wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri, actress and politician Lani Mercado-Revilla, and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s girlfriend, beauty queen Bianca Manalo, and Sen. Robin Padilla’s wife, actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla.

It can be recalled that at President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s SONA last month, Leyva was among the most favorite designers whose Filipiniana creations were worn by Heart, Sen. Grace Poe, and Cavite 1st district Representative Jolo Revilla's beauty queen wife Angelica Alita, to name a few. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo