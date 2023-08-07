^

Fashion and Beauty

Arjo Atayde's wedding gift for Maine Mendoza is Hermes bag reportedly worth P7M

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 2:31pm
Arjo Atayde's wedding gift for Maine Mendoza is Hermes bag reportedly worth P7M
Now married Maine Mendoza (right) with the newly weds Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez and MJ Lastimosa (left) during the couple's wedding in Bali, Indonesia last July 31, 2030.
MJ Lastimosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Arjo Atayde reportedly gave his bride Maine Mendoza a gorgeous wedding gift — an Hermès Mini Kelly handbag.

Fans of the couple were able to spot the luxury bag being carried by Maine days after she walked down the aisle during their wedding last July 28 in Baguio City. 

Maine was seen carrying the designer handbag in the group shot of hers with beauty queen MJ Lastimosa and former "Eat Bulaga" co-host Maja Salvador, who married businessman Rambo Nuñez in Bali, Indonesia last July 31. 

The four were all smiles while taking the requisite photo with the bride and groom. Maine was seen carrying the Hermes handbag. Several reports said the bag retails for approximately between P6.5 to P7.4 million. 

Maine, meanwhile, also gave her now-husband Arjo a gift to remember.

A Twitter fan account posted the actress' gift to her husband. She reportedly gave Arjo a Toyota Land Cruiser, which Top Gear Philippines said was the "rarest SUV of them all." 

According to the report, the waiting list for the 2023 Land Cruiser "can stretch up to a year." It added that based on the color and grille design, the car is an ZX trim that is priced at P5.7 million.   

The newly wed couple is now in Europe for their honeymoon. 

RELATED: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

vuukle comment

ARJO ATAYDE

MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cult Japanese beauty brands now in the Philippines; Japanese executives share beauty secrets
3 days ago

Cult Japanese beauty brands now in the Philippines; Japanese executives share beauty secrets

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
In an effort to expand Japanese beauty or J-beauty in the Philippines, the shopping mall chain swung open last month its first...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Earth 2023 announces final competition date
4 days ago

Miss Earth 2023 announces final competition date

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
The Miss Earth pageant, through its mother company Carousel Productions, announced that the coronation night of the 23rd edition,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
In photos: Filipino designers showcase Audrey Hepburn interpretations at Manila exhibit
5 days ago

In photos: Filipino designers showcase Audrey Hepburn interpretations at Manila exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Apart from passion and compassion, the newly opened “Intimate Audrey” exhibition in S Maison, Pasay City shows...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Audrey Hepburn's son, granddaughter; Marcoses open Manila exhibit
6 days ago

Audrey Hepburn's son, granddaughter; Marcoses open Manila exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Audrey Hepburn’s son with “War and Peace” co-star Mel Ferrer, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, and Sean’s daughter...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Beauty pageant&nbsp;Ultimate Body Search 2023 aims to promote body positivity
7 days ago

Beauty pageant Ultimate Body Search 2023 aims to promote body positivity

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
The pageant seeks to inspire individuals to embrace their bodies, regardless of shape, size, or background.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Confirmed: Miss Universe 2023 date, venue
10 days ago

Confirmed: Miss Universe 2023 date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 10 days ago
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) sent an email to its national directors mentioning the date of the coronation night for...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with