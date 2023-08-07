Arjo Atayde's wedding gift for Maine Mendoza is Hermes bag reportedly worth P7M

Now married Maine Mendoza (right) with the newly weds Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez and MJ Lastimosa (left) during the couple's wedding in Bali, Indonesia last July 31, 2030.

MANILA, Philippines — Arjo Atayde reportedly gave his bride Maine Mendoza a gorgeous wedding gift — an Hermès Mini Kelly handbag.

Fans of the couple were able to spot the luxury bag being carried by Maine days after she walked down the aisle during their wedding last July 28 in Baguio City.

Maine was seen carrying the designer handbag in the group shot of hers with beauty queen MJ Lastimosa and former "Eat Bulaga" co-host Maja Salvador, who married businessman Rambo Nuñez in Bali, Indonesia last July 31.

The four were all smiles while taking the requisite photo with the bride and groom. Maine was seen carrying the Hermes handbag. Several reports said the bag retails for approximately between P6.5 to P7.4 million.

Maine, meanwhile, also gave her now-husband Arjo a gift to remember.

A Twitter fan account posted the actress' gift to her husband. She reportedly gave Arjo a Toyota Land Cruiser, which Top Gear Philippines said was the "rarest SUV of them all."

According to the report, the waiting list for the 2023 Land Cruiser "can stretch up to a year." It added that based on the color and grille design, the car is an ZX trim that is priced at P5.7 million.

The newly wed couple is now in Europe for their honeymoon.

RELATED: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot