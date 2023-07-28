^

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 8:17pm
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot
Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are now married. 

The couple tied the knot at Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges Chapel earlier today. 

Maine's "EAT" co-hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon are among the principal sponsors.

Other principal sponsors include ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Miguel Zubiri.

Groomsmen include Enchong Dee and Joseph Marco while MJ Lastimosa, Ciara Sotto, Kristine Hermosa and Sheena Halili were among the bridesmaids 

The wedding reception took place at the Baguio Country Club. 

The couple got engaged in July 2022.

