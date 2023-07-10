^

Fashion and Beauty

Sharon Cuneta debuts slimmer figure at new endorsement press launch

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 12:37pm
From left: InLife President and CEO Raoul Littaua, InLife Executive Chairperson Nina Aguas, Sharon Cuneta and Miel Pangilinan
InLife/Released

MANILA, Philippines — After flaunting her slimmer figure in Bohol last week, 57-year-old Sharon Cuneta continued reaping praises for her slender body at her launch last Friday as new endorser of Filipino insurance company InLife together with her youngest daughter Miel Pangilinan.

In an Instagram post showing her in a Bohol beach, Sharon revealed that she was wearing a body-hugging black wetsuit because she had to stay fair for a movie she is filming.

“'Di puwede magpaitim magagalit si Direk 'pag nasira ang continuity ng movie namin!!!” she said.

At her InLife contract signing last Friday, Sharon has been praised for managing to turn back time in terms of her looks, which has been among her secrets why she has remained to be among the top endorsers in the country.

“Siguro kung pinatulan ko lahat ng offers ko in the past, siguro naka-retire na ako ngayon,” the “Megastar” confessed at the press conference.

“But no matter how big the offer was, if I didn’t actually believe in the product or the service, I wouldn’t have said yes. What matters is the trust that the country has given me. When I say something, I make sure to make an assurance to my followers and my fans that this is a great product or a great service. Because I’m sticking my name to it, it has to live up to the hype, my word,” she said.

“The same things are what I’m trying to impart to my children — it’s always about securing your future, making sure you know how to handle the blessings that come your way.”

In an Instagram post yesterday, Sharon again sported her leaner body.

“OOTD! Am able to wear dresses again yaaay!!!” she declared.

Just last July 1, the Megastar suprised everyone not only by being the first guest of TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon) at the pilot episode of their TV5 noontime show "E.A.T.," but also because of her sexier figure.

 

