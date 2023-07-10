Sharon Cuneta shares Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to sister Miel's insurance endorsement

MANILA, Philippines — “We’re very honored, we’re very, very happy and as Frankie said before we left, ‘Yay! If something happens to my sister, I would be not left with nothing’.”

Such was the reaction of “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta’s daughter Frankie Pangilinan before Sharon and her other daughter, Miel, left their house last Friday to sign their contracts as new endorsers of Filipino insurance company Insular Life or InLife.

Frankie is in Manila to attend a special function, Miel said of her sister, who is taking up college in New York.

“I was excited for myself and Frankie was so excited for her own very personal, selfish reasons,” Miel joked. “I’m scared now, honestly. Because she has been talking extensively about it. You know, ‘Yay, if something happens to you, I’m fine. Don’t let anything happen to me first’.”

“They’re best friends,” Sharon noted at how Frankie or Kakie and Miel would tease each other. “They’re each other’s number one fan.”

Miel said that she has been “very excited” to be in an endorsement together with her mom again after a very long time. From this year onwards, she is to star with her mom in mostly digital campaigns and events, said InLife President and Chief Executive Officer Raoul Littaua.

Miel thanked the company for signing her up.

“I just turned 18 years old,” she said, adding that it is important for her to be a part of a campaign that helps other young people to start on saving and investing on their future through avenues like insurance.

Sharon recalled that she had been waiting for the company to tap her as endorser ever since having a concert with the company before.

“When I was offered this endorsement, I just couldn’t say no, because as you know, we all need insurance in our lives especially when we’re no longer 20,” the grand slam Best Actress winner said.

“This is really a good time to get an insurance… The pandemic has really been difficult for a lot of our kababayan… So get an insurance as soon as possible so you don’t have to worry. Your loved ones don’t have to worry.”

Nina Aguas, InLife Executive Chairperson, said that the mother and daughter are “perfect advocates.”

“Sharon and Miel are passionate and about inclusivity, diversity,” Aguas added. “Miel is on the right track of encouraging the youth to think about financial planning and securing their future.”

Aguas boasted of how their company had a “solid performance over the last two centuries, surviving world wars and the pandemic,” making Sharon joke that the company is her only endorsement that has outlived her late father, statesman Pablo Cuneta Sr., who was born in 1910 and died at 90

“Yes, I was touched when I heard the world wars,” Sharon said, laughing. “World War II he (Pablo) was 35!”

According to Littaua and Aguas, they hope their “strong partnership” with Sharon and Miel would last a lifetime.

“Of course as a parent, I would like to secure the future of my children, not to worry about what will happen when I’m gone,” Sharon enthused. “And also, while Miel is young, as well as my other children, that they would learn better how to manage their finances… because to start young is the best… the sooner they start to have money and to know how to handle it, the richer they’ll become!” — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos

