Son Ye Jin channels 'Crash Landing On You' role in Paris outing

MANILA, Philippines — Fans caught a glimpse of Yoon Se-ri once again as Son Ye-jin channeled her famous "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) character while attending Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week earlier this week.

The Korean superstar was clad in an ensemble that the heiress-woman boss Se-ri was seen in the hit 2019 drama: white embroidered button down shirt with black tie, oversized black blazer with her long, shiny straight black hair parted in the middle and the left part neatly tucked on the side to show a dangling earring.

It is the first public appearance of the Valentino ambassador after giving birth to her first child with CLOY co-actor and husband, K-pop superstar Hyun Bin, in November last year. She wore the look before attending Valentino's Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection in Chantilly, France.

