Son Ye Jin gives first glimpse of 'BinJin' baby

Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri and Hyun Bin as Capt. Ri Jeong-hyuk in the hit Netflix original series 'Crash Landing on You.'

ALBAY, Philippines — South Korean superstar Son Ye-jin gave the world the first glimpse of her baby boy with "Crash Landing on You" (CLOY) co-star Hyun Bin.

The actress posted on Instagram a black and white photo of her son's feet resting on a palm Saturday.

“This year was extra special for me. As you know, a precious life has been born to us,” Ye-jin said, referring to her baby boy whose name was not disclosed.

“There are so many people to be thankful for. I felt like I’m becoming an adult by having a child. In this precious life, I realized that we are all someone’s daughter and son, and babies shine with their own existence,” she added.

Ye-jin gave birth to the baby boy on November 27, earlier than the actress' due date in December.

“I was worried about the baby who arrived earlier (than expected), but it was a chance to succeed in giving birth naturally. He was safely delivered, thanks to the prayers of everyone surrounding us and our fans. Thank you very much to all of you,” Ye-jin wrote.

The actress also thanked her husband Hyun Bin, whom she described as someone who loves her more than himself.

In October, the "CLOY" stars said that they were expecting a baby boy following an announcement that they were expecting in June.

The couple, fondly called "BinJin," tied the knot in a private ceremony attended only by family and friends on March 31, 2022.

The pair first met in the 2018 movie “The Negotiation,” but they began dating after filming "CLOY."

