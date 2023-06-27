Philippines' PaulineÂ Amelinckx wins at Miss Supranational 2023 challenges

^

Fashion and Beauty

Philippines' Pauline Amelinckx wins at Miss Supranational 2023 challenges

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 9:27am
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx has arrived in Poland in time for registration and the sashing ceremony.

Pau and her counterpart, Mr. Supranational Philippines 2023 Johannes Rissler, were sent off by members of the media late last week at the Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila.

This early, Pau won the Miss Influencer YouTube Challenge 3. This has afforded her a sure spot in the semifinal round.

Pau also won her group (Group 10) supra chat challenge. She bested other delegates from Ukraine, Hong Kong, USA, Zimbabwe, Japan, Indonesia, and Korea.

She will lock horns with other group winners in another round that will pit her against Valeria Flores (Peru), Alexa Grant (Canada), Merlie Fleurizard (Haiti), and Katherine Burgos (Nicaragua), among other delegates who will be winning their respective group battles.

Last year, Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Allison Black won the Miss Talent award for her fabulous solo ballet piece. This year, however, the Philippines is not part of the shortlist. The finalists in the Talent challenge are Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Iceland, Japan, Korea, and The Bahamas.

Optimistic supporters are of the opinion that Pau will win for the country our second Supranational crown after Mutya Datul won the crown in Minsk, Belarus in 2013, as the first Filipina, and first Asian, to have gained such a distinction.

The 14th Supranational experience runs from June 26 til July 14 in Nowy Sacz in Poland's Malopolska region. 68 international delegates, including Pauline, are now in Poland for the pre-pageant events and activities. Stay tuned!

MISS SUPRANATIONAL

PAULINE AMELINCX
