Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx, Krishnah Gravidez share advice from past queens

MANILA, Philippines — Queens supporting queens!

As the country’s newest minted queens, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee of Makati, Miss Supranational 2023 Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol and Miss Charm 2024 Krishnah Gravidez of Baguio need all the guidance they can get.

And, this early, the reigning queens get advice, tips and inspiration from their predecessor queens Celeste Cortesi, Alison Black and Annabelle McDonnell, respectively.

Pasay City’s Celeste Cortesi, sadly, stopped the Philippines’ remarkable placements at Miss Universe 2022, won by the half-Filipina R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA.

Las Piñas City's Alison Black, who won her title as part of the Miss World Philippines 2022 pageant, was among Miss Supranational 2022’s Top 3 of Miss Talent, Top 10 of Supra Fan-Vote, and Top 15 of Miss Supra Influencer. She placed in the Top 24 in Poland, won by South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, a batchmate of Beatrice Luigi Gomez at Miss Universe 2021.

Misamis Oriental’s Annabelle McDonnell, first runner-up at Miss Universe Philippines 2022, was appointed to represent the country at the first Miss Charm pageant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. She placed first runner-up to Luma Russo of Brazil.

At the sidelines of their factory tour on Sunday, May 14, of Smilee Apparel, the three crowned queens held a mini-presscon for select news media and shared what their predecessors told them as they embark on their own international journeys:

Michelle: “It’s no secret that Celeste and I were the closest friends last year. She was the first person I told that I was planning to join again. And she just said, ‘You know what? Just have fun. Enjoy the moment. You’ve got this as long as you have your heart in the right place.’ That was the best advice that she gave me.”

Pauline: “From Alison, who was also there [at the coronation], she didn’t directly tell me but what she always radiates and the lesson that I get from her -- because we train together at Aces & Queens -- is that it’s really important to stick to your gut and to always stick to your core, which she has done beautifully. I hope to be able to channel that same energy, to always work on as Michelle said, not being anyone else other than your best self or your better self.”

Krishnah: “Annabelle and I haven’t talked yet directly. But last night [at the separate coronation], she said that for me to represent the Philippines well, I should be authentic. That I should make sure that I will maintain my authenticity when I get there, because being a queen doesn’t mean that just being there just being yourself, you should carry the life stories of your country. And, of course, to do my best.”

