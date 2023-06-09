'Gipit sa oras pero lalaban': Herlene Budol joins Miss Grand Philippines 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino comedienne and beauty queen Herlene Budol revealed that she’s having a hard time balancing acting and competing in pageantry.

Herlene was among the first 11 delegates who will comprise the 2023 lineup for the first-ever stand-alone national selection of Miss Grand International pageant.

In an interview with the media during Ginebra’s celebration of World Gin Day yesterday, Herlene admitted that she has no preparations for Miss Grand Philippines because she’s busy doing her GMA show “Magandang Dilag.”

“Actually wala akong preparations ngayon. Kumukuha lang ako sa background ko last year sa Binibining Pilipinas,” she said.

“Nagte-taping kasi ako ng 'Magandang Dilag,' ipapalabas na siya sa June 26 kaya sobrang gipit po ako sa oras pero lalaban,” she added.

