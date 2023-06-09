^

'Gipit sa oras pero lalaban': Herlene Budol joins Miss Grand Philippines 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 4:00pm
Herlene Nicole Budol, also known as "Hipon Girl"
Herlene Nicole Budol via FB

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino comedienne and beauty queen Herlene Budol revealed that she’s having a hard time balancing acting and competing in pageantry. 

Herlene was among the first 11 delegates who will comprise the 2023 lineup for the first-ever stand-alone national selection of Miss Grand International pageant.

In an interview with the media during Ginebra’s celebration of World Gin Day yesterday, Herlene admitted that she has no preparations for Miss Grand Philippines because she’s busy doing her GMA show “Magandang Dilag.” 

“Actually wala akong preparations ngayon. Kumukuha lang ako sa background ko last year sa Binibining Pilipinas,” she said. 

“Nagte-taping kasi ako ng 'Magandang Dilag,' ipapalabas na siya sa June 26 kaya sobrang gipit po ako sa oras pero lalaban,” she added.  

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) is celebrating World Gin Day (WGD) in a “cool, clear, and versatile” way. 

WGD, a global celebration observed every second Saturday of June, is spearheaded in the Philippines by GSMI, as it was also the one who brought the first WGD festivities to the Asia Pacific region back in 2014. That year, GSMI marked the 180th year of its flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel. Today, gin enthusiasts look forward to GSMI’s month-long activities, which not only celebrate gin’s enduring influence on our drinking culture but also its role in celebrations, fiestas, gatherings, and even our everyday triumphs.
 
“We join gin enthusiasts worldwide in celebrating World Gin Day. As pioneers of this event in our country, we aspire to ignite the spirit of greater appreciation for more Filipinos to know gin’s outstanding qualities, as it is a drink that is ‘Cool, Clear, and Versatile',” said GSMI Marketing Manager Ron Molina.
 
Part of the WGD celebration will be the launch of the second season of G-MIX Nation Online Series, hosted by Luis Manzano, which will be shown for the first time and will feature new cocktail recipes. Alongside is the Home Bar Kit that features Ginebra products and tools for mixing different kinds of cocktails, which is sold online and at select supermarkets.

HERLENE BUDOL

HIPON GIRL
1 hour ago

