Herlene Budol among first batch of candidates for Miss Grand Philippines 2023Â 

Herlene Budol among first batch of candidates for Miss Grand Philippines 2023 

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 10:26am
Miss Grand Philippines 2023 hopefuls (from left): Herlene Nicole Budol, Michelle Arceo and Shannon Tampon
Miss Grand Philippines 2023 via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines —  ALV Pageant Circle, the local licensee of the Miss Grand International pageant, announced the first 11 delegates who will comprise the 2023 lineup for its first-ever stand-alone national selection.

The 11 ladies, who were a mix of newbies and pageant veterans, qualified from a field of applicants that hails from Metro Manila and Luzon, as well as the islands of Visayas and Mindanao.

The lucky applicants who were picked out from the first of two screenings, in random order, are:

  • Ejay Vergara
  • Laila Eupeña
  • Shannon Tampon
  • Gabrielle Runnstrom
  • Maria Gail Devora Tobes
  • Michelle Arceo
  • Carla Fatima
  • Queen Mongcupa
  • Jirah Bantas
  • Rona Lalaine Lopez, and
  • Herlene Nicole Budol

The second leg of the final screening will take place at the Teatrino Greenhills on Friday, June 9, starting at 9 a.m. and will be a closed-door affair. After the deliberations, the doors will be opened to the media and the public.

During the screenings, all the applicants were required to bring a swimsuit of their choice, either a one-piece or two-piece bikini, including a covering (sarong, shawl, or cape); 4" or 5" footwear (while platform heels were not allowed, a few of the applicants still wore them); photocopy of all required documents, including an accomplished Miss Grand Philippines application form; Philippine Statistics Authority birth certificate; passport; vaccination card and medical/psychological certificate.

The panel of judges were looking for beauty, charisma and grace, as well as a strong passion for advocacy and social responsibility. The selection committee was comprised of Miss Grand International 5th runner-up Roberta Tamondong, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Ingrid Santa Maria, Miss Tourism International 1st runner-up Justine Felizarta and Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares, among others.

Aside from the Miss Grand International Philippines title, two other crowns will be given away come coronation night. The complete lineup of candidates will be revealed next week, June 9th. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Herlene Budol confirms joining Miss Grand International

HERLENE NICOLE BUDOL

MISS GRAND PHILIPPINES
