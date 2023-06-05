RC DasmariÃ±as maiden wins Miss Rotary 2023 crown

RC Dasmariñas maiden wins Miss Rotary 2023 crown

Hosted by James Sumner and Annabelle McDonnell, the four-hour extravaganza was beamed live to a global audience through Rotary International District 3830's channel on Facebook.

MANILA, Philippines — Vienne Shirin Feucht of Rotary Club Dasmariñas bested 17 other hopefuls and was crowned Miss Rotary 2023 at the culmination of glitzy rites at the Maybank Performing Arts Theatre in Taguig City. She was also adjudged Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, and one of the three Drawing Show Nail Salon muses earlier in the evening.

Shaira Marie Rona, who was proclaimed Public Image awardee, won as 1st runner-up while crowd favorite Sierra Mhay Manalo placed as 2nd runner-up. Manalo lost her chance when she buckled in the Top 3 final Q & A where the ladies were asked to answer the same question. They were asked what they'd talk about with Rotary International's first female president Jennifer Jones should they be seated in the same table.

The lucky ladies who made it to the Top 10 were Liz Mabao (People's Choice awardee), Dia Mate (Best Interview), Trixsha Camacho, Alethea Ambrosio (Superwoman Area of Focus awardee and Drawing Show Nail Salon muse), Vera Dickinson, Raven Hate Doctor, and Christine Chagas (Miss Photogenic, Miss Caroline Aesthetics & Wellness and Drawing Show Nail Salon muse).

The other special award for the night - Best Smile - was given to Janelle Lewis. The 2nd Princess of Miss World Philippines 2021 failed to place in the competition.

All the 18 ladies were shown how it was to have a 'heart to help' as they immersed themselves in activities with their respective clubs since December of last year. They've also trained with Aces & Queens mentors Jim Ryan Ros and Mikee Andrei.

"Children have dreams and they pursue them. Likewise, this pageant project started with a dream. We empowered the girls so they empower others in return. We will build 100 classrooms as an offshoot of the project, thereby help answer the lack of classrooms around the country, especially in far-flung areas.

"We will help schoolchildren in their quest for knowledge so they get better education, then better lives, and become future leaders of our country. And in paying back, this cycle continues," enthused District 3830 international governor, Dr. Mildred Vitangcol.

The evening's panel of judges was comprised of Guiller Tumangan, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Gerry Diaz, Mutya ng Pilipinas national director Cory Quirino, Voltaire Tayag, Wesley Villarica, and fashion designer Renee Salud as chairman.

