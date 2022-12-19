Aces & Queens, Rotary International District 3830 launch Miss Rotary pageant

The candidates of the inaugural Miss Rotary pageant slated for next year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Rotary International District 3830, in cooperation with beauty camp Aces & Queens, recently announced the maiden edition of its Miss Rotary pageant at the Mindoro Room of the Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

The organizers launched the pageant on the feast day of the Immaculate Conception because they believe the Blessed Virgin changed history by the child in her womb.

"We encourage girls to have authentic advocacy and causes; something relevant and true. Funding and networking are challenges in achieving these goals. So the Rotary Clubs will be there for them, as support system for this pageant and in future endeavors," said Mikee Andrei, prime mover from the organizing committee that includes pageant mentor Jim Ryan Ros.

The selection committee accepted the qualified candidates based on the following requirements:

18 to 26 years old

Filipino citizen

Single, never married nor given birth

Pleasing personality and of good moral character

No height requirement

"The girls will be immersed in various service-oriented projects with their respective clubs before the pageant proper kicks in," said Chairperson Jane Cauilan, President of Rotary Club Taguig West.

The official candidates of the pageant are:

Hannah Michaela Amistad (Makati - Cristo Rey)

Renee Nathalie Henson (Las Piñas)

Raven Doctor (Palawan)

Mariel Cabuang (Makati - McKinley)

Alethea Ambrosio (Taguig West)

Janelle Lewis (Makati - Circle of Friends)

Joanne Thornley (RC - Makati)

Chanel Diaz (Pio del Pilar/Circuit Makati)

Eve Janine Valdez (RC - Makati Gems)

Vera Dickinson (RC - Makati)

Dia Mate (RC - Dasmariñas)

Vienne Shirin (RC - Dasmariñas)

Liz Mabao (Makati Northeast)

Joanna Marie Rellosa (PPE)

Shyrla Nuñez (BGC)

Jumaica Shane Glydle Fernandez (Makati - Rufino)

"Women win by their character and the world listens to beauty queens. Ikegai is a Japanese phrase that means 'reason for being,' akin to the French's 'raison d'etre.' From this, you need to see who you are at the core, what you are good at, what you get rewarded for (because rewards are not always financial gain), and what does the world need that you can help attain?

"In doing something and getting rewarded for it, that's passion. And in continuously doing what you enjoy the most, that's your mission," shared Dale Carnegie mentor Duds Policarpio, who gave the girls a pep talk on women empowerment.

The Rotary International's District 3830 is comprised of 111 clubs. The global socio-civic organization now counts 1.4 million members across the globe.

The inaugural Miss Rotary pageant is slated to unfold on March 5, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City. Of the 20 aspirants, one will be crowned the pioneering titleholder and will take home P100,000 in cash, aside from other corporate packages. Stay tuned!

