^

Fashion and Beauty

Aces & Queens, Rotary International District 3830 launch Miss Rotary pageant

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 19, 2022 | 1:01pm
Aces & Queens, Rotary International District 3830 launch Miss Rotary pageant
The candidates of the inaugural Miss Rotary pageant slated for next year.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

 

MANILA, Philippines — The Rotary International District 3830, in cooperation with beauty camp Aces & Queens, recently announced the maiden edition of its Miss Rotary pageant at the Mindoro Room of the Sofitel Philippine Plaza. 

The organizers launched the pageant on the feast day of the Immaculate Conception because they believe the Blessed Virgin changed history by the child in her womb. 

"We encourage girls to have authentic advocacy and causes; something relevant and true. Funding and networking are challenges in achieving these goals. So the Rotary Clubs will be there for them, as support system for this pageant and in future endeavors," said Mikee Andrei, prime mover from the organizing committee that includes pageant mentor Jim Ryan Ros.

The selection committee accepted the qualified candidates based on the following requirements:

  • 18 to 26 years old
  • Filipino citizen
  • Single, never married nor given birth
  • Pleasing personality and of good moral character
  • No height requirement

"The girls will be immersed in various service-oriented projects with their respective clubs before the pageant proper kicks in," said Chairperson Jane Cauilan, President of Rotary Club Taguig West.

The official candidates of the pageant are:

  • Hannah Michaela Amistad (Makati - Cristo Rey)
  • Renee Nathalie Henson (Las Piñas)
  • Raven Doctor (Palawan)
  • Mariel Cabuang (Makati - McKinley)
  • Alethea Ambrosio (Taguig West)
  • Janelle Lewis (Makati - Circle of Friends)
  • Joanne Thornley (RC - Makati)
  • Chanel Diaz (Pio del Pilar/Circuit Makati)
  • Eve Janine Valdez (RC - Makati Gems)
  • Vera Dickinson (RC - Makati)
  • Dia Mate (RC - Dasmariñas)
  • Vienne Shirin (RC - Dasmariñas)
  • Liz Mabao (Makati Northeast)
  • Joanna Marie Rellosa (PPE)
  • Shyrla Nuñez (BGC)
  • Jumaica Shane Glydle Fernandez (Makati - Rufino)

"Women win by their character and the world listens to beauty queens. Ikegai is a Japanese phrase that means 'reason for being,' akin to the French's 'raison d'etre.' From this, you need to see who you are at the core, what you are good at, what you get rewarded for (because rewards are not always financial gain), and what does the world need that you can help attain?

"In doing something and getting rewarded for it, that's passion. And in continuously doing what you enjoy the most, that's your mission," shared Dale Carnegie mentor Duds Policarpio, who gave the girls a pep talk on women empowerment.

The Rotary International's District 3830 is comprised of 111 clubs. The global socio-civic organization now counts 1.4 million members across the globe.

The inaugural Miss Rotary pageant is slated to unfold on March 5, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City. Of the 20 aspirants, one will be crowned the pioneering titleholder and will take home P100,000 in cash, aside from other corporate packages. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Philippines' Justine Felizarta is Miss Tourism World 2022 1st-runner up

BEAUTY PAGEANT

ROTARY CLUB INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather
4 days ago

Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 4 days ago
Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently welcomed the launch of the second drop of its continuing collaboration with Italian...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino clothing line, artist collaborate with international brands for new fashion collections
4 days ago

Filipino clothing line, artist collaborate with international brands for new fashion collections

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Netflix and NBA team the Orlando Magic got a taste of Filipino flavor following new collaborations with creatives of Filipino...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume
6 days ago

Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold looks like a living doll wearing a Filipiniana.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Designer Jacquemus: from micro-bag to massive success
6 days ago

Designer Jacquemus: from micro-bag to massive success

By Olga Nedbaeva | 6 days ago
With several vacancies at top fashion houses, Simon Porte Jacquemus has fended off offers from big names, arguing...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
2023 men&rsquo;s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan&rsquo;s
Sponsored
6 days ago

2023 men’s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan’s

By Euden Valdez | 6 days ago
Rustan’s, a leading fashion source for Filipinos, is introducing new brands you can hunt this season. Here are looks...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Bela Padilla twinning in designer safety pin dress
9 days ago

Bea Alonzo, Bela Padilla twinning in designer safety pin dress

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
The dress in question is a black sleeveless top and skirt with a side slit and that noticeable Versace hand-printed silk scarf...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with