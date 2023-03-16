Wife jealous of husband’s jeans, 5 other unbelievable denim stories

MANILA, Philippines — To celebrate the 150th anniversary of 501 jeans, iconic clothing label Levi’s recently launched “The Greatest Story Ever Worn,” a year-long campaign debuting with three short films directed by Martin de Thurah and Melina Matsoukas that explore original stories from around the world.

An everyday uniform shared by millions all over the world, the 501 Original has been worn by millions of change makers, risk takers, experimenters, thinkers, icons, and creatives over the course of its 150-year history, including American designer Tom Ford who wished he invented it; and pop artist Andy Warhol who quipped that he wanted to die with his blue jeans on.

At the campaign’s recent Philippine launch in Levi’s Makati headquarters, the company revealed some of people’s most amazing and unbelievable stories with the 501.

Man’s best friend

Based on the company’s research, a guy from the US described his relationship with the 501: “They were with me in many of my experiences. They’ve traveled with me, drank with me, partying with me, and many other occasions that bring great memories. If that’s not the definition of a true best friend, then I don’t know what it is.”

Jeans a necessity in Jamaica

The campaign’s first historically-based film, “Precious Cargo,” shares the story of how 501 jeans made their way to Kingston, Jamaica in the 1970’s and how Jamaica turned and made them uniquely their own. Directed by Melina Matsoukas and shot by academy award nominated cinematographer Bradford Young, the film is a celebratory exploration of an island whose distinct style, rhythm and soul has reverberated across the globe.

Boy sells family cow for pair of jeans

The second film, “Fair Exchange,” tells the story of a beloved family bell cow and the son who swapped the beast for a pair of 501 jeans, much to his family's dismay.

According to Levi’s Philippines, this happened in 1982 in Georgia. “The family thought it was stupid and foolish, but for the community, he became such a legend. And we feel, yeah, it’s a fair trade!”

Directed by Martin de Thurah and shot by acclaimed cinematographer Kasper Tuxen, a cold Georgian winter is the backdrop to a film that explores 501 jeans as a beacon for something bigger – a dream.

Man buried in jeans, asked funeral attendees to be in jeans

The third film, “Legends Never Die,” tells the true story of one devoted Levi’s wearer who requested to be buried in his 501 jeans – a final wish that many people have relayed to the brand over the years. This specific fan asked all funeral attendees to wear their 501 jeans, too.

Also directed by Martin de Thurah, the film is a beautiful reflection on the type of collective love that would inspire a group of people to show up in denim for a beloved family member and friend.

Wife jealous of husband’s jeans

If there are couples wanting to get married in their 501s, “a husband really loves his 501s that the wife was super jealous already. She feels he loves the 501 more than her,” Levi’s Philippines shared during the launch.

Maureen still wear jeans from her teenage years

“Asia’s Next Top Model” winner, actress and beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz, who was introduced as the brand’s Philippine campaign ambassador, shared her personal story with the 501.

“The 501, they’ve had a very impact on my fashion. I discovered them when I was just getting into fashion,” she began.

“Actually, I had my first 501 when I was about 14 or 15. I wasn’t working yet, so I wasn’t earning yet. So I got them second-hand. I’m not sure how much I paid, but I remember seeing them, they had paint stains all over them, so the person really loved the jeans and had it for a while. I didn’t know what to do with them, so I actually cut it short and I cut them into shorts, and I have them until today. I still love wearing them!”

When asked how she styles the 501, she said: “I’m actually very (much) into the model-off-duty look, but to anyone who knows me, I always show up in jeans. And I love double-denim, so I always wear a denim jacket and then with jeans and just a cropped top. That’s the easiest way, cropped tops.” — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Anjilica Andaya

