Blue wonderland: Interior design ideas using recycled denim

Denim with patterns formed through acid washing make for a great luxurious wall cover, room divider or rug (left). Are you a 'plantito' or a 'plantita'? Cover your plant pots with old denim to make them look more interesting (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for new ideas to decorate your space for the holidays and the New Year?

At the recent launch of Levi’s Philippines’ “Buy Better, Wear Longer” campaign in Makati City, different ways to upcycle denim were presented – not only as clothes, but as home accents, too!

Got some old jeans? Instead of throwing them away, maybe you can convert them into something like the following:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Big cuts of denim cloth were turned into wall coverings at the event's pop-up Tailor Shop.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Apart from wall coverings, old denim can be turned into curtains and blankets. You can give old denim a new life through indigo dyeing (left), making acid patterns (right) or patchwork.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Likewise, you can convert your old jeans into a canvas for a new artwork (left) or shred it to make an art installation (right).

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Scrap denim in different shades, including an old jacket's sleeve, were transformed into comfortable bean bag seats. Beside a cushioned seat is a drum upcycled into a lamp.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Artworks made of denim scraps (left) by Filipino artist Hersley Casero (right)

RELATED: Budget holiday style: Celebrity stylist Pam Quiñones gives 'inflation-proof' tips