^

Modern Living

Blue wonderland: Interior design ideas using recycled denim

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2022 | 4:05pm
Blue wonderland: Interior design ideas using recycled denim
Denim with patterns formed through acid washing make for a great luxurious wall cover, room divider or rug (left). Are you a 'plantito' or a 'plantita'? Cover your plant pots with old denim to make them look more interesting (right).
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for new ideas to decorate your space for the holidays and the New Year?

At the recent launch of Levi’s Philippines’ “Buy Better, Wear Longer” campaign in Makati City, different ways to upcycle denim were presented – not only as clothes, but as home accents, too!

Got some old jeans? Instead of throwing them away, maybe you can convert them into something like the following:

Big cuts of denim cloth were turned into wall coverings at the event's pop-up Tailor Shop.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Apart from wall coverings, old denim can be turned into curtains and blankets. You can give old denim a new life through indigo dyeing (left), making acid patterns (right) or patchwork.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Likewise, you can convert your old jeans into a canvas for a new artwork (left) or shred it to make an art installation (right).
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Scrap denim in different shades, including an old jacket's sleeve, were transformed into comfortable bean bag seats. Beside a cushioned seat is a drum upcycled into a lamp.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Artworks made of denim scraps (left) by Filipino artist Hersley Casero (right)
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Budget holiday style: Celebrity stylist Pam Quiñones gives 'inflation-proof' tips

RECYCLING

UPCYCLING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fendi Casa opens first Asia store in the Philippines
4 days ago

Fendi Casa opens first Asia store in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Fendi Casa, luxury home label of Italian fashion house Fendi, recently swung open its third showroom in the world –...
Modern Living
fbtw
It's a memoir, not an autobiography
4 days ago

It's a memoir, not an autobiography

By Joy Virata | 4 days ago
I did it. I actually did it. Perhaps thanks to COVID-19, although it’s terrible to be thankful to COVID-19 for any...
Modern Living
fbtw

Wilcon soars high to 45

By Johnny Litton | 4 days ago
Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer, commemorated its 45th anniversary with a wonderful celebration held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila in Parañaque...
4 days ago
Modern Living
fbtw
LIST: Celebrity properties available for rent
5 days ago

LIST: Celebrity properties available for rent

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The holiday season is a perfect time to rent an Airbnb with friends or family, so why not try one owned by a celebrity?
Modern Living
fbtw
Taylor Swift's apartment that inspired 'Cornelia Street' is up for rent
6 days ago

Taylor Swift's apartment that inspired 'Cornelia Street' is up for rent

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The New York apartment that inspired Taylor Swift to write her song "Cornelia Street" will be available for rent to the public...
Modern Living
fbtw
New Casa Dantes: Dingdong Dantes shows new home with Marian Rivera, kids
6 days ago

New Casa Dantes: Dingdong Dantes shows new home with Marian Rivera, kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes gave a glimpse of his new home with his family — wife Marian Rivera and children Zia...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with