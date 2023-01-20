Shamcey Supsup denies walking out, telling Celeste Cortesi to 'know when to peak' at Miss Universe 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup denied that she told Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi to "peak at the right time" at the recently concluded 71st Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In her interview with ABS-CBN reporter Dyan Castillejo, Shamcey said she always advises every Philippine representative to give their all every time they are on stage.

“I never ever told my girls to hold back and not to give their best every single time they come out of their rooms. Never,” she said.

“You can ask Rabiya. You can ask Bea. You can ask Celeste. Never did I once say that term 'know when to peak,'" she added.

She, however, admitted that she told them to choose their battles.

"You reserve your energy to things that matter the most and when it is needed the most. And I always say this especially to the girls who will compete in a longer span of competition," she said.

Shamcey also denied that she walked out after the Philippines failed to enter the Top 16.

"No, not true at all. I watched until the end. That's why I am really saddened and a bit angry to hear malicious rumors saying that we walked out after the Top 16, because it is not true," she stressed.

