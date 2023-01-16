'Wala siyang ginawang mali': Shamcey Supsup on Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines future plans

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup commended Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Celeste for a job well done at the recently concluded 71st Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up also stressed that Celeste should be proud of herself and that the Philippine bet did nothing wrong while vying for the fifth Miss Universe crown at the coronation night on January 14 (January 15) held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"I'm sure that Celeste really worked hard, day and night, to bring home that crown, and for that she should be proud of herself," Shamcey said in her interview with ABS-CBN reporter Dyan Castillejo.

"I talked to her the morning after, and I assured her that wala siyang ginawang mali, and that she should not blame herself for the results," she added.

Shamcey revealed that she was quite surprised with the results, but she said that there is only so much that the Miss Universe Philippines Organization and even Celeste can do in terms of how the judges score or on the direction the Miss Universe Organization is heading.

"As I've told her, sometimes, it's really luck. It's destiny. The most important thing is that, the Filipino people, they're all very proud and they all think she deserves a spot in the finals night," she said.

She said that as an organization, they are thinking of recalibrating, aligning themselves in the "new era of Miss Universe."

"We have to align ourselves with their direction and who they're looking for. And it's hard talaga right now to assess, like, where should we focus, what qualities are we looking for?" Shamcey said.

Anne Jakrajutatip, the new owner of the Miss Universe, delivered her speech at last Sunday's coronation night.

"Welcome to the new era of the global women's empowerment platform. Welcome to the Miss Universe Organization. From now on, it's gonna be run by women, owned by transwomen, for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism, diverse cultures, social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, a force for good, and the beauty of humanity," Jakrajutatip said.

"This stage called [the] Miss Universe competition, we can elevate our women to feel strong enough, good enough, qualified enough, and never be objectified again," she added after recalling her own bullying and sexual harrassment experience as a young individual and a transwoman.

Shamcey congratulated the women who made the Top 16, commending their advocacies. She also stressed that whether the Miss Universe Philippines wins or not, their advocacies and partnerships will continue.



"It's not just about winning, right? And it also teaches us the value of humility, to stay grounded. Always. Because we are all equal. We're all created equal. I know for the longest time, we have been confident because we are a powerhouse in pageantry. This is a reminder that the wheel goes up and down. So we just have to be humble and to accept whatever results and be happy for the people who got the crown," she said.

She also congratulated the newly crowned Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA. She noted how R'Bonney is proud of her Filipino roots, and she hopes to see the proud Filipino-American beauty visit the Philippines.

Online submission and screenings for the next set of Miss Universe Philippines will be until end of this month. Shamcey said they will know in the coming days if they will have to extend it.

Celeste, meanwhile, posted an uplifting quote about taking care of one's happiness on her Instagram Stories today.

Part of it reads: "Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself; it was always about embracing the person you were becoming. One day, you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. It was always about you. It was always about you." - Video from Dyan Castillejo YouTube channel

WATCH: Shamcey Supsup on Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines future plans

