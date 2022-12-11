Philippines' Justine Felizarta is Miss Tourism World 2022 1st-runner up

The Philippines' Justine Felizarta was named 1st runner-up at last night's coronation night of Miss Tourism World 2022 held in Vietnam. Erina Hanawa of Japan took home the crown.

Felizarta also took home the Best in Evening Gown award.

Le Thi Huong Ly of host country Vietnam was named 2nd runner-up. Completing the court are Iana Sharikova of Russia (3rd runner-up) and Adeduro Adetola of Nigeria (4th runner-up).

The last time a Filipina won the said title was in 2002 when Michelle Reyes surprised everyone in Ankara, Turkey.

