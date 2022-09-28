Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions

Kitchen utensils, who wore it better? Composite shows The Soshal Network's Camille Buhain's meme (right) of actress Heart Evangelista's Moschino outfit (left)

The Soshal Network via Facebook; Heart Evangelista via Instagram, screengrab

MANILA, Philippines — Internet users were absolutely amused by socialite Heart Evangelista's Moschino cutlery-themed outfit at the 2022 Milan Fashion Week, which even Heart herself poked a little fun of.

Heart wore a black jacket that had golden utensils dangling, accompanied by a necklace and chain belt with also the same features; even her black bag from Moschino also had a golden fork for a handle.

In an Instagram reel she posted, Heart wrote in her caption, "Adobo and extra rice please... dinner is served."

Fellow socialite Tim Yap commented on the reel with "OMG WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER!," a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG reference that was apt for the fit, while TV host Christine Bersola-Babao quipped, "Pahiram ng tinidor please?"

One Instagram user jokingly asked why did Heart took home utensils from a restaurant, while another said she was out for a fiesta.

Heart also published a separate Instagram post for the Moschino bag, to which one user commented, "Magugulat na lang tayo dining table na ang suot ni Heart."

Heart Evangelista's outfit reminds me of Michael Jackson's dinner jacket. ???? pic.twitter.com/ALRtXNFZ75 — Aappllehheeaad ??? | Fan Account (@Aapplleehheeaad) September 23, 2022

One Twitter user compared Heart's utensil-laden jacket to the late Michael Jackson's "dinner jacket" designed by his friend Michael Lee Bush.

According to FARFETCH and Lyst, Heart's Moschino ensemble costs around P275,000, with the Giuseppe Zanotti black heels she wore adding another estimated P50,000.

Tiktoker Camille Buhain of The Soshal Network recreated Heart's outfit in a meme, but instead of golden utensils, Camille resorted to far more economical alternatives: plastic spoons and forks, spatulas, chopsticks, paper plates, plastic containers, and an ice cream scooper necklace pendant.

