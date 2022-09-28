^

Fashion and Beauty

Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 9:15am
Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions
Kitchen utensils, who wore it better? Composite shows The Soshal Network's Camille Buhain's meme (right) of actress Heart Evangelista's Moschino outfit (left)
The Soshal Network via Facebook; Heart Evangelista via Instagram, screengrab

MANILA, Philippines — Internet users were absolutely amused by socialite Heart Evangelista's Moschino cutlery-themed outfit at the 2022 Milan Fashion Week, which even Heart herself poked a little fun of.

Heart wore a black jacket that had golden utensils dangling, accompanied by a necklace and chain belt with also the same features; even her black bag from Moschino also had a golden fork for a handle.

In an Instagram reel she posted, Heart wrote in her caption, "Adobo and extra rice please... dinner is served."

Fellow socialite Tim Yap commented on the reel with "OMG WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER!," a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG reference that was apt for the fit, while TV host Christine Bersola-Babao quipped, "Pahiram ng tinidor please?"

One Instagram user jokingly asked why did Heart took home utensils from a restaurant, while another said she was out for a fiesta.

Heart also published a separate Instagram post for the Moschino bag, to which one user commented, "Magugulat na lang tayo dining table na ang suot ni Heart."

One Twitter user compared Heart's utensil-laden jacket to the late Michael Jackson's "dinner jacket" designed by his friend Michael Lee Bush.

According to FARFETCH and Lyst, Heart's Moschino ensemble costs around P275,000, with the Giuseppe Zanotti black heels she wore adding another estimated P50,000.

Tiktoker Camille Buhain of The Soshal Network recreated Heart's outfit in a meme, but instead of golden utensils, Camille resorted to far more economical alternatives: plastic spoons and forks, spatulas, chopsticks, paper plates, plastic containers, and an ice cream scooper necklace pendant.

@dsoshalnetwork Adobo and extra rice please ???????????????? dinner is served in @mosquito of course ???? @Heart Evangelista #Busog #PaTakeoutPlease #CarinderiaHerrera ? original sound - TheSoshalNetwork TSN

RELATED: 'Am I ready for a child?': Heart Evangelista bares ups, downs of IVF

HEART EVANGELISTA

MILAN FASHION WEEK

MOSCHINO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions
1 hour ago

Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
What can you say about Heart's "cutlery couture"?
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
A new kind of healthy
10 hours ago

A new kind of healthy

By Maurice Arcache | 10 hours ago
Who says going meatless can’t be fun and exciting? That’s totally possible, dahlings, with Seattle’s Best...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
SSI stays on top of luxury game with new openings in Greenbelt
10 hours ago

SSI stays on top of luxury game with new openings in Greenbelt

By Anna Martelino | 10 hours ago
It’s an age-old story of success due to hard work, fortitude, and faith in God. In the 1950s, husband and wife Bienvenido...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite &lsquo;personal struggles&rsquo;
Exclusive
4 days ago

Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Albert revealed to Philstar.com the tricks that a makeup artist from his team, Justin Louise Soriano, does to make sure Heart...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment
5 days ago

Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The seventh episode of "Drag Race Philippines" was an emotional and memorable one for viewers, amplified by the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom
5 days ago

'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangeslita's influence is definitely global after a "Drag Race Philippines" contestant impersonated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with