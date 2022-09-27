'Am I ready for a child?': Heart Evangelista bares ups, downs of IVF

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that undergoing in-vitro-fertilization (IVF) treatment was "one of the toughest, challenging times” of her life.

In fashion magazine L'Officiel Philippines' September issue, Heart opened up about her experience undergoing IVF.

"With IVF, they inject you with fertility hormones. It was very difficult and painful. I had three injections a day over a two-week process,” she said.

"After harvesting and the processes that came after, they were able to gather the perfect boy and the perfect girl," she added.

Heart suffered miscarriage last 2018. She said that she now has a baby boy and a baby girl waiting for her, but she asked herself if she's ready to have a child.

“Am I ready for a child? I actually have a baby boy and a baby girl waiting for me, but I’m really at this stage in my life where [I ask myself]: ‘Do I want a child because I want a child?’ or ‘Do I want a child because the environment or culture dictates that I should have a child?’,” she said.

Heart advised other women to do what she has done because it "buys them time."

"Any time they decide on having a child, the embryo is there. Whether you decide immediately or five years from now, there is no deadline. Also, the process is available in the Philippines and not just abroad," she said.

Rumors about Heart and husband Chiz Escudero separating ways circulated earlier this month. The couple, however, neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

