'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangeslita's influence is definitely global after a "Drag Race Philippines" contestant impersonated her, this as she was in attendance at the 2022 Milan Fashion Week where she was spotted with K-pop star Yugyeom of GOT7.

In the most recent episode of "Drag Race Philippines," contestant Viñas DeLuxe wore for her initial runway a white dress, wig, and makeup that flawlessly resembled Heart.

Viñas was also carrying a cooler with a drawing pasted on it, which was a callback to "Drag Race Philippines" host Paolo Ballesteros' impersonation of Heart for an advertisement last year.

Paolo and Heart were amused by the contestant's outfit, with Heart even reposting an Instagram story of Viñas making "a parody of a parody."

As the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" dropped worldwide, Heart was attending several shows at this year's Milan Fashion Week.

The actress shared several Instagram stories of different runway looks, as well as of herself wearing outfits by Fendi, Collini Milano, and Onitsuka Tiger.

It was during a show for the latter brand that Heart was seated beside Yugyeom, as captured by fashion photographer Edward Berthelot.

