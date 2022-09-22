^

Fashion and Beauty

'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 11:57am
'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom
Composite image of Viñas DeLuxe (left) impersonating Heart Evangelista (right)
WOW Presents Plus, Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangeslita's influence is definitely global after a "Drag Race Philippines" contestant impersonated her, this as she was in attendance at the 2022 Milan Fashion Week where she was spotted with K-pop star Yugyeom of GOT7.

In the most recent episode of "Drag Race Philippines," contestant Viñas DeLuxe wore for her initial runway a white dress, wig, and makeup that flawlessly resembled Heart.

Viñas was also carrying a cooler with a drawing pasted on it, which was a callback to "Drag Race Philippines" host Paolo Ballesteros' impersonation of Heart for an advertisement last year.

Paolo and Heart were amused by the contestant's outfit, with Heart even reposting an Instagram story of Viñas making "a parody of a parody."

As the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" dropped worldwide, Heart was attending several shows at this year's Milan Fashion Week.

The actress shared several Instagram stories of different runway looks, as well as of herself wearing outfits by Fendi, Collini Milano, and Onitsuka Tiger.

It was during a show for the latter brand that Heart was seated beside Yugyeom, as captured by fashion photographer Edward Berthelot.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero will be 'OK' amid rumored split — Cecile Ongpauco

DRAG RACE

HEART EVANGELISTA

MILAN FASHION WEEK

PAOLO BALLESTEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino
1 hour ago

Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Actress Carmina Villaroel is one giddy mother after she received her twins, Cassy and Mavy's, birthday gifts on her 47th...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey
21 hours ago

US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Three renowned Filipino fashion designers will be showcasing their talents this October in a New Jersey fashion show as part...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;Employee Love&rsquo; defines colleague culture at COD Manila
1 day ago

‘Employee Love’ defines colleague culture at COD Manila

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
As schools resume in-person classes, City of Dreams Manila imbibes the spirit of bayanihan with the launch of the “Brigada...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagpaganda': Moira Dela Torre wows with post-breakup new look
1 day ago

'Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagpaganda': Moira Dela Torre wows with post-breakup new look

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Moira took to her Facebook page yesterday to post her photos wearing a glittery silver dress in sultry poses. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time
2 days ago

At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time

2 days ago
Princess Charlotte of Wales, second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, was seen wearing a fascinator...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping &mdash; studies
2 days ago

Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping — studies

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
For those into early Christmas shopping, here are some of the latest fashion and beauty offerings and deals to check out...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with