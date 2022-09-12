Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero will be 'OK' amid rumored split â€” Cecile Ongpauco

^

Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero will be 'OK' amid rumored split — Cecile Ongpauco

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 1:57pm
Heart Evangelista with her mother, Cecile Ongpauco, (left) and husband, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero. The latter photo was taken at the couple's last known public appearance at the GMA Gala Night on July 30.
MANILA, Philippines — Cecile Ongpauco said she is praying for her daughter, actress Heart Evangelista and son-in-law, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero amid rumors that the couple are facing marital problems. 

Ongpauco commented on the issue in an interview with ABS-CBN senior entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual last Thursday. 

“It’s their private life so I am just praying for them. I know they will be OK! I’ve known Chiz to be a mature and grounded person that’s why I am happy for my daughter,” Ongpauco said. 

She added that she had not spoken to either of the parties involved. 

Breakup rumors between the power couple surfaced early last month when eagle-eyed netizens noticed Heart dropped Escudero from her social media accounts. The actress still included "wife" as a description on her Instagram bio though. 

Related: Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

The actress also sparked rumors when she posted on her YouTube channel about "going through some personal struggles." A video of her crying while in a photo shoot in Paris further fanned the split rumors. 

Related: Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero

Dumaual said that he had reached out to the senate staff of Escudero and it said that the senator will not issue a statement regarding this matter. 

The couple was last seen together during the inaugural GMA Gala Night on July 30. 

RELATED: More hurt for Heart Evangelista with dog bite amid alleged split with Chiz Escudero

