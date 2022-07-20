200,000-peso Dior skirt called out for cultural appropriation by Chinese media

MANILA, Philippines — French fashion label Dior has been called out by state-run Chinese media outlet People's Daily for alleged cultural appropriation of a recently released skirt design.

Dior released a black mid-length pleated skirt made from black wool and mohair, branding it as “hallmark silhouette,” to which People's Daily said is similiar to China's horse-face skirt, a garment worn in the country as early as the Song dynasty during the 10th century.

"When many details are the same, why is it shamelessly called a ‘new design’ and ‘hallmark Dior silhouette’?” the media outlet claimed.

The fashion label said the skirt was part of their 2022 fall collection by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri that was meant to be a tribute to designer Christian Dior's sister Catherine and took inspiration from school uniforms.

The skirt is priced at around $3,800 (P213,000) according to Dior's stores in Hong Kong, but is currently sold out on the website and cannot even be found on the mainland China site of Dior.

“Dior should respond to the concerns of [Chinese] netizens as soon as possible... This would show that an internationally renowned company is responsible for its own corporate culture and pays tribute to world history and cultural heritage,” People's Daily also said.

This is not the first time Dior has figured in controversy with China, as last November 2021, the label showed a photo by Chinese photographer Chen Man of a model that was said to have perpetuated stereotypes and “smeared Asian women” because of the use of “spooky eyes” and “gloomy face."

