Fashion and Beauty


Heart Evangelista now part of Dior family




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 5:43pm
 





Heart Evangelista now part of Dior family
Heart Evangelista in Dior
Heart Evangelista via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista announced on Instagram that she's now officially part of French fashion house Dior. 


Manila's favorite fashionista is currently in France rocking Paris Fashion Week.


"With love from Paris. Thrilled to officially be part of the @dior family," she posted.


She added, "Ecstatic to spend my time here in Paris with a brand that has always been close to my heart. Merci @dior, for making me part of your ever-growing family!"


 








 


Later on, the actress praised Maria Grazia Chiuri, Christian Dior's creative director, for a successful showcase of the French luxury brand's Spring 2022 Couture collection.


Heart captioned her post, wearing head-to-toe Dior, "Still on cloud nine over that amazing #DiorCouture show! Bravo, @MariaGraziaChiuri"


Prior to being part of Dior, Heart became part of the Vogue 100 in 2019, which is "a curated list of distinctive creative voices from around the globe, encompassing actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists, activists, chefs, choreographers, videographers, beauty fanatics, glamour girls, and wonderful weirdos of every stripe."


She first gained global attention after landing a "Real Crazy Rich Asians" story feature in Harper's Bazaar in 2018. 


RELATED: TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'


 
















 



