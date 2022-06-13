Janine Gutierrez swears by this 4-step beauty regimen

MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez is not a fan of the famed 10-step skincare routine. The lovely actress, in fact, swears by just four easy steps that help her keep her radiant, youthful-looking skin.

For the "Marry Me, Marry You" actress, all it takes is cleansing, toning, moisturizing and taking care of the eyes to achieve that beautiful glow.

"I know none of us have time for those 10-step skincare routine anymore. I can share my skincare routine in four, easy steps," Janine said.

For her cleanser, Janine opts for a wash that doesn't leave her skin tight. She advised to find a cleanser that not only removes all impurities but one that doesn't give an uncomfortable feeling by having a tight face after a wash.

As someone who has a busy schedule now that her new drama "Dirty Linen" had been recently announced, Janine appreciates it when she has one less skincare routine to do.

Her preferred a toner that actually functions as a 2-in-1.

"Hitsura pa lang, it's really tempting na. This is really something that I end up running out of, agad-agad because I really love using this product," she said of BioScience's BioGold Gold Water.



"It's a serum and a toner in one. So sulit na sulit. You get to skip another extra hassle step on your skincare routine. This is what I use to keep fine lines, wrinkles, and premature aging away. I also like this because it feels very hydrating," she said.

Her moisturizer from the same line is another 2-in-1 product, she said. The BioGold Day Cream is packed with SPF25++.

One important skincare routine that has recently gained ground in popularity is eyecare. Janine, who possesses a pair of beautiful eyes, shared that the eyes are the first facial features that catch her attention. It is also important for her to take care of her eyes because she is often "puyat" or lacking in sleep, due partly to her work schedule.

The actress shared that she has been a fan of BioScience, in particular the BioGold line that features 24K gold flakes, because it makes managing her skin less daunting.

The brand said that its products are made for the Asian skin. Its Bio Energy Complex formula increases the skin's oxygen intake by 39%. This helps the skin absorb bio-nutrients that keep it healthy, energized and youthful. Bio Science products are available in Watson's, LOOK, Shopee, Lazada and BeautyMNL.

Apart from keeping zen from all the daily stresses and maintaining her youthful skin, Janine keeps herself busy with her many projects.

She is happy to announce that she is set to work in a Cinemalaya movie. Her long-delayed movie with "Marry Me, Marry You" leading man Paulo Avelino titled "Ngayon Kaya" is scheduled for release in cinemas soon. It was supposed to be part of the first Metro Manila Summer Festival in April 2020 but the festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

