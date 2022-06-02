^

Amid Moira-Jason breakup, Paulo Avelino, Janine Gutierrez still believe in true love

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 3:46pm
Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez in the press conference of "Ngayon Kaya" on June 1, 2022.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored celebrity couple Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez shared that they still believe in true love, despite the split of singers Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez, which has been a hot topic on social media recently.

During the press conference of their upcoming movie “Ngayon Kaya” on Wednesday in Quezon City, Paulo said he believes that true love is all about timing. 

“Yes, I do. Minsan iba lang ang timing or mayroon pang naghihintay or darating so sa akin never stop believing. It doesn't matter if you wait for years, or gaano katagal pa yon pero darating at darating yon,” Paulo said. 

“Agree. Sabi nga ni AM (her character in the movie), if you believe with all your heart, the universe will help you. I think kahit ano pang mangyari sa buhay mo, you can't give up on love,” Janine said. 

Paulo and Janine star in the highly-anticipated romantic movie which will open in theaters on June 22. 

Directed by Prime Cruz and written by Jen Chuaunsu, the creative pair behind "Isa Pa With Feelings" and "Can We Still Be Friends", "Ngayon Kaya" tells the story of college buddies AM (played by Janine) and Harold (played by Paulo), an unlikely pair of a shy probinsiyano and a rich city girl who are college buddies-turned-band mates.

It can be noted that the movie plot almost resembles the true love story of Moira and Jason, who were best friends turned lovers.

Harold played by Avelino had a crush on Janine's AM, but he never had the guts to tell her. Even after college, they stayed friends and continued pursuing their music dreams. Harold stifled his feelings for fear of losing her friendship. Eventually, time runs out for Harold when he’s forced to choose stability and work in Canada, leaving AM to wonder what could have been if Harold had stayed. 

Years later, AM and Harold meet by chance at their friends’ wedding and this time, AM is the one running out of time as she realizes—one day before Harold’s flight back to Canada—that it was not just their dreams that were a big “what if” but also their relationship that never was.

Music plays a big part in narrating Harold and AM’s saga, so the filmmakers have chosen a soundtrack of the biggest songs from the 2000s and beyond that not only defines the milieu of the characters, but also conveys their innermost feelings and desires. Ngayon Kaya features songs by Mayonnaise, Typecast, Ang Bandang Shirley, Shirebound and Busking and Johnoy Danao.

Produced by T-Rex Entertainment and co-produced by WASD Films, “Ngayon Kaya” also stars Alwyn Uytingco, John James Uy, Donna Cariaga, Haley Dizon and Ms. Rio Locsin.

Philstar
