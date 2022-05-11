K-beauty hacks: Charlie Dizon, makeup artist share personal secrets

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon starred in Philstar.com's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion editorial shoot, featuring clothes, shoes and accessories from SHEIN's spring-summer 2022 collection.

With her simplistic yet appealing beauty, one cannot help but wonder how Charlie achieves her simple makeup look.

As a former K-pop trainee, Charlie admitted that K-beauty is a huge part of her overall beauty hacks.

In the exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the "Fan Girl," actress along with her makeup artist Marben Talanay, shared some of tricks that you can do to come up with K-beauty looks you can don in your everyday life:

1. Skincare is key

Charlie and her makeup artist emphasized that the kew to flawless makeup is achieving a great skincare routine first.

For Charlie, the most important skincare products you should invest in are sunblock, tinted moisturizer and CC (color corrective) cream.

"More on skincare ka mag-invest, sunblock talaga. Unahin talaga muna [ang] skin," she said. "Marami na tinted moisturizers na Korean brands."

Charlie shared why CC cream is one of her go-to's.

"'Yung mga CC cream mas manipis sya sa BB cream. Kapag pinawisan ka, 'di malagkit kasi mas manipis sya. Dito sa Philippines, mas akma ang CC cream sa skin," she attested.

2. Light makeup is still the best

"As much as possible mas manipis lang talaga makeup. Mas long-lasting and fresh tingnan," Charlie said when asked about her preferred makeup look.

Charlie said that light makeup is the key trick why K-beauty is such a hit, because it is all about just covering up some flaws, and ehancing your natural beauty.

3. Soft lips, extended eye lines

Marben highlighted that the hack to achieving Korean beauty is all about going minimalist at everything.

"'Yung ginawa ko sa kanyang makeup ngayon, parang Korean, light and simple, parang Korean look with a glow. As you can see guys, konting touch-up na blush on, tapos nilagyan ko s'ya ng tungkil na liner, para mas lumalki 'yung mata nya. Tapos yung sa eyelashes din, konti lang nilagay ko, di siya masyado buka," he said.



"Tapos sa lips, tint lang 'yan and gloss," he added.



"Si Marben, specialty niya talaga ang K-beauty," Charlie stressed. — Produced and styled by Deni Bernardo, video by Deejae Dumlao, photos by Jazmin Tabuena, shot on location at Summit Greenhills Hotel

