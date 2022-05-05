In photos: 'Viral Scandal' star Charlie Dizon in Philstar.com's spring-summer 2022 fashion editorial

Adding sleeves (left) changes the look of Charlie's animal print dress from SHEIN's spring-summer 2022 collection.

MANILA, Philippines — If Charlie Dizon made it as a K-pop idol, what would she be like if she were to return to the Philippines for a vacation?

In this exclusive spring-summer 2022 fashion editorial for Philstar.com, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Actress for critically-acclaimed Antoinette Jadaone movie “Fan Girl” was re-imagined as a Filipina K-pop star on staycation at the posh Summit Greenhills Hotel in San Juan. Special thanks to Roseann Villegas and Lorie Grace Guirindola Marquez of Robinsons Land Corporation.

Charlie, lead star of hit ABS-CBN series "Viral Scandal," donned clothes, shoes and accessories from leading fashion e-commerce site SHEIN, styled by Philstar.com Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with makeup by Marben Talanay and assistant Angel Mariñas.



Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena "Blue is my color," exclaimed Charlie, who goes for pastels such as these baby blue cutout dress and butterfly-adorned SHEIN stilettos she's wearing in this year's color of the year, Very Peri.

Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena Charlie channels "Ms. Chairwoman" in this bright yellow SHEIN dress as she poses inside Summit Greenhills Hotel's conference room.

Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena Just like Charlie who is a breakout star, break the monotony in an outfit by wearing a contrasting, unexpected color, such as a pop of pink lace-up sandals.

SHEIN A bold outfit like Charlie's yellow dress can be maxxed with the addition of equally showstopping shoes (left), or can be played down with the use of gold or earth-tone accessories (right).

Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena Charlie enjoying Summit Greenhills Hotel's signature drinks in contrasting marble-print cropped top and pink tutu, capped off with lace-trimmed boots.

SHEIN; Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena Fun and playful accessories (left) complete Charlie's youthful, K-pop-inspired nightout ensemble.

Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena Charlie calls it a night in an embroidered cotton dress, perfect for summer.

Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena "Do not disturb," says the sign of the SHEIN hat worn by Summit Greenhills Hotel's social distancing bear.

