WATCH: Gazini Ganados' designer Cary Santiago shows mind-blowing collection ahead of Miss Universe
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Internationally renowned Filipino designer Cary Santiago recently showed a mind-blowing Japanese-inspired collection as among the 10 featured top designers at the Red Charity Gala 2019 in Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City.

Santiago's Japanese-inspired collection, adorned with moving impressions of geishas, creates excitement for the national costume and evening wear that he will create for the Philippines' 2019 Miss Universe bet, Gazini Ganados, who is also from Cebu.

It can be recalled that Santiago designed Ganados' sultry pink dress that made her win Best in Long Gown at the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant last June. — Video and editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

