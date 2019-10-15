MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in an all-pink suit; actress Heart Evangelista fresh from Paris Fashion Week 2019
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
In photos: Celebrities, politicians at 2019 Red Charity Gala
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — A star-studded Red Charity Gala was held last Saturday in Shangri-La the Fort, Taguig City.

Titled “The First Ten," the fashion and philanthropic event marked its 11th year by gathering the 10 designers it featured in previous years in one show: Dennis Lustico, Furne One, Michael Cinco, Cary Santiago, Ezra Santos, JojieLloren, Lesley Mobo, Chito Vijandre, Joey Samson and Rajo Laurel.

Celebrity fashion designers who presented their new collections for Red Charity Gala 2019, with organizers Tessa Prieto-Valdes and Kaye Tinga. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Actors, beauty queens and politicians were among those who supported the fashion show for the benefit of Philippine Red Cross, Assumption HS 81 Foundation, and various charities throughout the country.

Throughout the years, high society personalities and Red Charity Gala founders Tessa Prieto-Valdes and Kaye Tinga have focused beyond the glamour of the fashion industry and used it to make a positive impact on people’s lives through worthwhile causes; apart from highlighting Filipino designers’ creative excellence.
 

Jane De Leon, Dr. Hayden Kho Jr. and Scarlet Snow, Dr. Vicki Belo. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Derek Ramsay (left) and Andrea Torres (right). Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Daniel Padilla. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
New Darna Jane De Leon. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Beauty queens Megan Young, Michelle Dee and Ariella Arida. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Ben Chan. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Miss Universe 1973 and Cultural Center of the Philippines Chair Margie Moran; Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Lovi Poe. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Tim Yap. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Seated from left: Megan Young, Bela Padilla, Sarah Lahbati, and Raymond Gutierrez (far right). Standing from left: Celebrity fashion designer Mark Bumgarner, Kylie Verzosa and Jake Cuenca. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Actress Dawn Zulueta (extreme right, seated) and former actress Cristina Gonzales (in red, third from right, standing). Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
 

 

RED CHARITY GALA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cyber-bullied K-pop star found dead at her home
17 hours ago
A popular K-pop star who had long been the target of abusive online comments was found dead at her home Monday, South Korean...
Entertainment
Jessy Mendiola already planning wedding with Luis Manzano
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola admitted that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano are already talking about marriage.
Entertainment
Why KZ cried not once, not twice but thrice
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
The recent presscon for The Art of Ligaw turned into a weepy event when KZ Tandingan cried not once, not twice but thric...
Entertainment
WATCH: Philippines' Gazini Ganados on Miss Universe 2019 preparations, signature walk
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
In previous press interviews, Gazini revealed that her evening gown designer at Binibining Pilipinas, Cary Santiago, is also...
Entertainment
Latest
13 hours ago
Piolo believes in constant reinvention
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Piolo Pascual is sporting a “more rugged look” these days. It’s not just for a role he’s playing in...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Two Pinoys among 12 Asians in Stand-Up, Asia! Season 4
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Brace yourselves for belly-aching laughter as 12 Asian comedians showcase their stuff, two of them Filipinos, in season four...
Entertainment
Moira is Pinoy bet for EMA’s Best Southeast Asian Act
By Baby A. Gil | October 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Moira dela Torre of the soft and smoky tones and of the hit songs Malaya, Tagpuan, Titibo-tibo and Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw is the Philippines’ bet for Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV European Music Awards...
1 day ago
Entertainment
1 day ago
What will they think of next?
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
A few months ago, I was on my mobile phone with a male friend. After a few minutes, the conversation got very heated and I...
Entertainment
1 day ago
‘Mother-daughter’ bond at the heart of Maleficent sequel
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning feels fortunate to helm the sequel to the 2014...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with