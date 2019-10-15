In photos: Celebrities, politicians at 2019 Red Charity Gala

MANILA, Philippines — A star-studded Red Charity Gala was held last Saturday in Shangri-La the Fort, Taguig City.

Titled “The First Ten," the fashion and philanthropic event marked its 11th year by gathering the 10 designers it featured in previous years in one show: Dennis Lustico, Furne One, Michael Cinco, Cary Santiago, Ezra Santos, JojieLloren, Lesley Mobo, Chito Vijandre, Joey Samson and Rajo Laurel.

Celebrity fashion designers who presented their new collections for Red Charity Gala 2019, with organizers Tessa Prieto-Valdes and Kaye Tinga. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Actors, beauty queens and politicians were among those who supported the fashion show for the benefit of Philippine Red Cross, Assumption HS 81 Foundation, and various charities throughout the country.

Throughout the years, high society personalities and Red Charity Gala founders Tessa Prieto-Valdes and Kaye Tinga have focused beyond the glamour of the fashion industry and used it to make a positive impact on people’s lives through worthwhile causes; apart from highlighting Filipino designers’ creative excellence.



Jane De Leon, Dr. Hayden Kho Jr. and Scarlet Snow, Dr. Vicki Belo. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Derek Ramsay (left) and Andrea Torres (right). Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Daniel Padilla. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

New Darna Jane De Leon. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Beauty queens Megan Young, Michelle Dee and Ariella Arida. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Ben Chan. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Miss Universe 1973 and Cultural Center of the Philippines Chair Margie Moran; Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Lovi Poe. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Tim Yap. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Seated from left: Megan Young, Bela Padilla, Sarah Lahbati, and Raymond Gutierrez (far right). Standing from left: Celebrity fashion designer Mark Bumgarner, Kylie Verzosa and Jake Cuenca. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.