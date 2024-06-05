Boss Toyo reveals business earnings, most prized possession

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper and entrepreneur Jayson Luzadas, better known as Boss Toyo, has made a name for himself with his "Pinoy Pawnstars" series, associating his name with unique items of incredible value in varying degrees.

In an interview with the media including Philstar.com at Ginebra San Miguel's early celebration of World Gin Day, Boss Toyo revealed his business earned around P14 million in a span of two years.

"As of now, I'm not looking for ROI (return on investment) at the moment kasi I'm looking long term, kung puwede ko ipasa sa anak ko," Boss Toyo continued. "'Yun na yung ROI, pag na-establish ko isang institute na ako nagsimula magbigay halaga sa mga gamit ng sikat at kilalang tao dito sa Pilipinas."

Out of everything he's bought so far, Boss Toyo considers his most prized possessions to be items that used to belong to the late rapper Francis Magalona.

These include clothes, jerseys and photo memorabilia sold to him by the artist's alleged former lover Abegail Rait.

Philstar.com asked Boss Toyo if there were any items in his collection that he had no intention of selling, and he said there were especially rare objects or one-of-ones.

"For me, 'di ko siya ibebenta pa dahil ako lang meron, it's a bragging right na ako lang may ganooon and bragging rights ng shop ko," Boss Toyo added. — Video by Kristoffer Purnell, editing by Martin Ramos

