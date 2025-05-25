Senior citizens enjoy 'improv' comedy, receive wheelchairs in outreach program

MANILA, Philippines — For a company like Lalamove, which moves thousands of parcels every day, you would think that parcels have become an everyday thing and deliveries have become just a chore that its people have been paid to do.

But it recently made a very special delivery to Kanlungan ni Maria, a quiet hillside home for the elderly in Antipolo City, Rizal. It arrived, not with the usual packages that it brings, but with something far more personal: wheelchairs, pillows, and boxes of fresh roses for the haven’s senior residents.

Making the surprise drop-off even more special was a group of performers from SPIT Manila, who tagged along with the delivery and brought with them their brand of "improv"comedy.

Offering the elderly residents of Kanlungan ni Maria a breath of fresh air and joy and a much-needed pause to break their daily routine, the group filled the entire afternoon with laughter, interaction, and genuine connection.

This special "delivery" — and other such special "deliveries" — are the very essence of Deliver Care, which is the company's platform-led program aimed at bringing meaningful support to underserved communities, especially those often overlooked, such as the elderly.

This time, the spotlight was set on elderly communities, where small comforts can go a long way, and are often overlooked in mainstream outreach efforts.

“Through it, we want to deliver things that matter, not just the essentials, but also moments that make people feel visible and valued,” said Djon Nacario, Managing Director of Lalamove Philippines.

The parcel company's gesture was welcomed by Sr. Sonia Paballa, a member of the Sisters of the Holy Cross from Kanlungan ni Maria Home for the Aged.

“We are beyond grateful that it chose to surprise our elderly residents,” said Sr. Sonia, who administers the home. “The wheelchairs and pillows will surely bring comfort — but more than that, it’s the presence, the laughter, the time spent with them. That’s what made the day feel special.”

Wider circle of care

The outreach went beyond Antipolo, as it also brought aid to elderly communities in Novaliches, Quezon City, as well as in Pasay City.

In both places, the elderly residents constantly face mobility and daily care challenges. Striking a partnership with the Coalition of Services for the Elderly (COSE) and the Confederation of Older Persons Associations in the Philippines (COPAP), the delivery company committed to — and actually provided — essential supplies to these organizations to help them sustain their advocacy for marginalized senior citizens covered by their jurisdiction.

In Pasay City, for one, it extended its efforts to the Home for the Golden Gays, a community providing shelter and support for elderly LGBTQ+ individuals. With 21 senior residents dependent on community-driven aid, the courier services company’s donation helped address their daily mobility and care needs.

Kanlungan ni Maria, COSE, COPAP, and the Golden Gays serve as homes to just a fraction of the over 9 million senior citizens in the Philippines. With mobility issues affecting a large portion of this sector, the company is stepping in through its Deliver Care program to provide meaningful support where it is needed most.

