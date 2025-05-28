Who is Vincent Co, Bea Alonzo's alleged boyfriend?

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were intrigued after reports of Bea Alonzo's alleged new boyfriend Vincent Co surfaced online.

Bea attended Puregold's Aling Puring Convention in World Trade Center, Pasay City amid a rumored relationship with Vincent.

"Mas okay 'yan non-showbiz guy. Guwapo na, mayaman pa. Bagay kay Bea. Deserve na deserve niya," a Facebook user commented.

"Si Vincent Co ang tunay na Mister Right," another commented.

But who really is Vincent Co?

Vincent is the president of grocery chain Puregold.

One of the Philippines’ most eligible yet elusive bachelors, Vincent, who is six-foot tall and business-savvy, is now in charge of Puregold, which has 604 retail stores nationwide.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurial Management from University of Asia and the Pacific in 2003.

Vincent worked his way up in Puregold as a store manager for both the Cubao and Commonwealth branches in the 2000s until he became Puregold’s merchandising division department head in 2008.

Despite his success, Vincent keeps a low profile such as having his Instagram profile set to private.

