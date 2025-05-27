5 ways to establish mental health in the workplace

MANILA, Philippines — According to industrial-organization psychologist and data scientist Andrew Naber, people, on average, will spend approximately 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime.

Assuming they work for eight hours per day, that would mean 11,250 days.

Depending on how frequently they work per week, this would cover many months and, yes, years of their lives. Naber even equates such number of working hours to, on the average, one-third of one’s life.

Given the fact that we spend so much of our waking hours devoted to our job, isn’t it only fair to expect our workplace to be a safe, comfortable, and toxic-free environment, one that supports employees’ mental health and wellbeing?

Yes, said Dr. Jon Edward Jurilla, MD, chief of the Section of Psychiatry of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

“Companies that prioritize the mental health of their workers can expect inspired productivity, sound decision making, and harmonious interactions among colleagues. When employees feel at ease in the workplace, they perform better, are motivated to get up in the morning, and are less likely to be depressed or suffer from burnout. It’s a win-win situation for all," he explained.

In the Philippines, employers in the private sector are mandated to implement mental health workplace policies and programs through the comprehensive and ever-evolving guidelines given by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). What else can companies do to champion mental health and wellness at work? Little things make a huge difference, and MakatiMed suggested implementing these five small but significant changes in the workplace to make it more ideal:

Make counseling accessible

“Oftentimes, people want to express what’s troubling them but are wary about confiding in a colleague or don’t have the funds to see a specialist,” shared Dr. Jurilla. “Get a life coach or organizational psychologist on board so staffers know there’s a professional who can help them deal with their mental health concerns objectively and free from judgment.”

Promote a flexible work schedule

If possible, give employees a work schedule that combines regular work in the office with a work-from-home setup.

“Such arrangements have been known to lower stress and make employees more productive,” said Dr. Jurilla. “You take away the tiring commute, giving them the freedom to work wherever best suits them. This allows for work-life balance. Injecting ‘me’ time in between banging out reports or meeting a client on Zoom can refresh the mind and spirit.”

Create quiet spaces

“Convert an extra room in the office into a meditation or quiet corner. Hire a Yoga or Tai-Chi instructor to hold one-hour classes for the staff (a video session works, too!). The silence and slow, gentle movements will surely calm frayed nerves and clear anxious minds,” Dr. Jurilla pointed out.

Stay away after office hours

If you get the urge to text, call, or email an employee after she or he has gone home for the day, during the weekend, or while the employee is on leave — “stop yourself,” stressed Dr. Jurilla.

“These people already gave most of their hours and efforts to their jobs. Respect their personal time and let them enjoy their time away from work.”

Be open and approachable

How do you know if your employees are truly happy with their jobs? Ask them.

“Perhaps someone is saddled with too much work, or another feels underutilized,” said Dr. Jurilla. “By consulting your team, addressing their concerns, and involving them in the decision-making process, you’ll make them feel relevant. Heard. Like they matter. And that’s the first step to promoting mental wellness at work.”