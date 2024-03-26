^

Entertainment

Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo — with freebies

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 4:23pm
Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo â�� with freebies
Ariel Villasanta in 'Pinoy Pawnstars'
Screengrab from Ariel Villasanta YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ariel Villasanta tried to sell his mother Elvi's urn to Boss Toyo.

In his YouTube channel, Ariel visited Boss Toyo's "Pinoy Pawnstars" show to sell his all-pink outfit, collection of shades, and his famous big diamond. 

Ariel also offered to sell his Marikina house for P85 million. 

After the house, Ariel then put out Mommy Elvie's urn. 

"Artista 'to nong araw. May show kami niyan. Ito 'yung urn niya. Artista to e," Ariel said.  

"Kung may ataol pa nga sinibak ko 'yung ataol niya e. Huwag kayong mag-alala, 'yung kalahating katawan nasa akin naman e," he added.  

"Urn ng nanay mo bebenta mo dito sa Pawnstar. Yari ka diyan," Boss Toyo replied. 

"Ang ermat ko kasi kahit naging pulburon na siya, gusto niya pa rin magpasaya ng tao," Ariel said.  

Ariel said that if Boss Toyo will buy the urn, it would come with freebies — Mommy Elvie's dentures. 

"Pag binili niyo 'yan, may freebies na dalawang pustiso,” he said. 

Boss Toyo refused to buy the urn. 

"Ayoko, baka multuhin ako niyan," he said. 

Boss Toyo instead bought the pink outfit, ring and shades collection for P140,000. — Video from Ariel Villasanta YouTube channel

RELATEDAbegail Rait donates Francis M photo memorabilia to Boss Toyo

vuukle comment

ARIEL VILLASANTA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zanjoe Marudo marries Ria Atayde

Zanjoe Marudo marries Ria Atayde

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marido have tied the knot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla sends birthday greeting to ex-flame Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla sends birthday greeting to ex-flame Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla greeted his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo on her birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales wants to do more theater after Broadway stint, plans moving to U.S.

Vina Morales wants to do more theater after Broadway stint, plans moving to U.S.

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Vina Morales shared that she’s currently working on her Green Card with sister Shaina Magdayao, which will enable them...
Entertainment
fbtw
Unique love storyline brings &lsquo;Asawa ng Asawa Ko&rsquo; close to viewers

Unique love storyline brings ‘Asawa ng Asawa Ko’ close to viewers

By Angel Javier Cruz | 17 hours ago
‘There was a farfetched but intriguing circumstance that would give the story a richer context, namely, the kidnapping...
Entertainment
fbtw
Albie Casi&ntilde;o asked if he visited Jaclyn Jose's wake: 'Hindi ako apektado do'n'

Albie Casiño asked if he visited Jaclyn Jose's wake: 'Hindi ako apektado do'n'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Albie Casiño believed that he didn't have to go to veteran actress Jaclyn Jose's wake. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour

Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Doh Kyungsoo or D.O. of the Korean boyband EXO is coming back to Manila as part of his upcoming "Bloom" Asia fan concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure moves to Singapore temporarily

Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure moves to Singapore temporarily

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The wax figure of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach by Madame Tussauds is on display at the museum's Singapore branch until...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo marks 28th birthday as Lancome's first Filipino ambassador

Kathryn Bernardo marks 28th birthday as Lancome's first Filipino ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actress Kathryn Bernardo celebrated her 28th birthday by confirming she is the first-ever Philippine ambassador of French...
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Deniece Cornejo urges Filipinas to fight sexual harassment, challenges
Exclusive

Women's Month: Deniece Cornejo urges Filipinas to fight sexual harassment, challenges

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Model Deniece Cornejo had a message for her fellow Filipinas this International Women’s Month. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo says relationship with Mommy Divine now okay

Sarah Geronimo says relationship with Mommy Divine now okay

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo revealed that she and her mother Divine are now in good terms. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with