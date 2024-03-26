Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo — with freebies

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ariel Villasanta tried to sell his mother Elvi's urn to Boss Toyo.

In his YouTube channel, Ariel visited Boss Toyo's "Pinoy Pawnstars" show to sell his all-pink outfit, collection of shades, and his famous big diamond.

Ariel also offered to sell his Marikina house for P85 million.

After the house, Ariel then put out Mommy Elvie's urn.

"Artista 'to nong araw. May show kami niyan. Ito 'yung urn niya. Artista to e," Ariel said.

"Kung may ataol pa nga sinibak ko 'yung ataol niya e. Huwag kayong mag-alala, 'yung kalahating katawan nasa akin naman e," he added.

"Urn ng nanay mo bebenta mo dito sa Pawnstar. Yari ka diyan," Boss Toyo replied.

"Ang ermat ko kasi kahit naging pulburon na siya, gusto niya pa rin magpasaya ng tao," Ariel said.

Ariel said that if Boss Toyo will buy the urn, it would come with freebies — Mommy Elvie's dentures.

"Pag binili niyo 'yan, may freebies na dalawang pustiso,” he said.

Boss Toyo refused to buy the urn.

"Ayoko, baka multuhin ako niyan," he said.

Boss Toyo instead bought the pink outfit, ring and shades collection for P140,000. — Video from Ariel Villasanta YouTube channel

