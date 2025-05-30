MGI's Nawat, Fil-Am Olivia Quido among new Miss Universe Organization executive team members

MANILA, Philippines — Thai business personalities Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip and Nawat Itsaragrisil and Filipino-American businesswoman Olivia Quido were revealed to be part of the Miss Universe Organization Executive Team.

Jakrajutatip shares the co-owner title with Mexican businessman Raul Concha Cantu, who serves as the organization’s president. Jakrajutatip also sits as its chief executive officer.

Her fellow Thai businessman and founder of the Thailand-based Miss Grand International, Nawat Itsaragrisil, is named vice president of Eastern Regional Office (Miss Universe Asiana).

The Filipino-American Quido, an owner of a beauty and wellness brand, is named the vice president of sales and global partnerships.

Cantu said in a statement that the 74th edition in November that will be held in Thailand will be a celebration of everything that the Miss Universe represents: beauty with purpose, leadership, and positive impact.

“One of the core principles of this new chapter is putting people at the center of everything we do. That includes our loyal fans, clients, strategic allies, and national directors who make it possible for the Miss Universe brand to maintain a strong global presence.

“For this reason, we have strengthened our organizational structure by creating our Eastern and Western Regional Offices, which will play a fundamental role in offering personalized attention, support, and follow-up to each of our franchises and partners worldwide. This infrastructure enables us to listen more closely, respond more quickly, and collaborate more effectively—ensuring that everyone involved in the Miss Universe ecosystem has the support and tools they need to succeed,” Cantu said.

