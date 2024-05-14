^

Entertainment

Nino Muhlach sells FAMAS trophy to Boss Toyo 

Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 2:28pm
Nino Muhlach sells FAMAS trophy to Boss ToyoÂ 
In an episode of Pinoy Pawnstars last Monday, Boss Toyo haggled with Muhlach, who visited the content creator's shop in Quezon City to personally hand over one of the five Best Child Performer trophies.

MANILA, Philippines – Former child actor and entrepreneur Nino Muhlach sold one of his trophies from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) to Boss Toyo P500,000, but the latter said the trophy is “priceless” 

Boss Toyo said he plans to display Muhlach’s FAMAS trophy at a museum he’s planning to put up.

In an episode of Pinoy Pawnstars last Monday, Boss Toyo haggled with Muhlach, who visited the content creator's shop in Quezon City to personally hand over one of the five Best Child Performer trophies.

“Aalagaan mo yan, irerestore mo yan [Take care of that, restore it],” Muhlach told Boss Toyo. 

Boss Toyo said that he wants to restore the trophy — one of Muhlach's five FAMAS awards — to its former glory and showcase it in his planned museum alongside the award that Jiro Manio, another former child actor, sold to him a few months ago.

Muhlach said that it was Toyo who personally inquired about the award, and that he eventually decided to sell it to the content creator. 

“I decided to give it to him, pero big deal, kailangan alagaan niya and i-restore nya and ilagay nya sa museum nya, dahil hindi ko na naalagaan. Yun ang deal namin [I decided to give it to him, but big deal because he needs to take care of it seriously, restore it and put it in his museum because I never take care of it. That’s our deal],” Muhlach said. 

Boss Toyo said that Muhlach's FAMAS award is one of his dream items, noting how the former child actor changed Filipino entertainment through his movies with legends like Fernando Poe Jr. and Dolphy. 

“Ikaw ang barometer, pag sinabing 'child actor', tandaan natin, wala pa akong nakitang nakadaig sayo as a child actor [You are the barometer of a ‘child actor’ because we have to remember nobody does it better than you],” Toyo said. 

Apart from the award, Muhlach gave Boss Toyo some of the theater lobby cards from the movies he starred in and produced. 

Aside from acting, Muhlach runs several business outfits, including his El Nino Apartments and Muhlach Ensaymada.

vuukle comment

ENTERTAINMENT

NINO MUHLACH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dina Bonnevie reveals she almost became Mel Gibson's leading lady

Dina Bonnevie reveals she almost became Mel Gibson's leading lady

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Dina Bonnevie could have been one of the Philippines' most notable Hollywood stars today if only she accepted the leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'
Exclusive

'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Alden Richards is raring to portray a role that is not "archetypal Alden" and he gets to get down and dirty on his upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada on son Daniel Padilla&rsquo;s &lsquo;businessman era,&rsquo; daughter Carmella&rsquo;s showbiz debut

Karla Estrada on son Daniel Padilla’s ‘businessman era,’ daughter Carmella’s showbiz debut

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Karla Estrada is proud of her eldest Daniel Padilla’s “businessman era.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes win Film Actor of the Year award

Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes win Film Actor of the Year award

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual and Kapuso Star Dingdong Dantes won the Film Actor of the Year award for their performances in...
Entertainment
fbtw
How campus journalism paved way for Rhen Esca&ntilde;o&rsquo;s showbiz career

How campus journalism paved way for Rhen Escaño’s showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
While doing campus journalistic work in high school, Rhen Escaño was discovered by a talent scout, paving the way for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coco Martin dedicates Popular TV Program award to Jaclyn Jose, Deo Endrinal

Coco Martin dedicates Popular TV Program award to Jaclyn Jose, Deo Endrinal

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya star Coco Martin dedicated his "Batang Quiapo" award to the late actress Jaclyn Jose and Dreamscape head Deo E...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Niall Horan sings One Direction's 'Night Changes'

WATCH: Niall Horan sings One Direction's 'Night Changes'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Filipino Directioners couldn't help themselves after Irish singer and former One Direction member Niall Horan sang one of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mutya ng Pilipinas finalist crowned Miss USA 2023

Mutya ng Pilipinas finalist crowned Miss USA 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Former Mutya ng Pilipinas candidate Savannah Gankiewicz has been crowned as the new Miss USA 2023 after Noelia Voigt relinquished...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson approves Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie

Gerald Anderson approves Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson approved the reunion movie of girlfriend Julia Barretto with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Gar...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with