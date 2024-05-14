Nino Muhlach sells FAMAS trophy to Boss Toyo

In an episode of Pinoy Pawnstars last Monday, Boss Toyo haggled with Muhlach, who visited the content creator's shop in Quezon City to personally hand over one of the five Best Child Performer trophies.

MANILA, Philippines – Former child actor and entrepreneur Nino Muhlach sold one of his trophies from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) to Boss Toyo P500,000, but the latter said the trophy is “priceless”

Boss Toyo said he plans to display Muhlach’s FAMAS trophy at a museum he’s planning to put up.

In an episode of Pinoy Pawnstars last Monday, Boss Toyo haggled with Muhlach, who visited the content creator's shop in Quezon City to personally hand over one of the five Best Child Performer trophies.

“Aalagaan mo yan, irerestore mo yan [Take care of that, restore it],” Muhlach told Boss Toyo.

Boss Toyo said that he wants to restore the trophy — one of Muhlach's five FAMAS awards — to its former glory and showcase it in his planned museum alongside the award that Jiro Manio, another former child actor, sold to him a few months ago.

Muhlach said that it was Toyo who personally inquired about the award, and that he eventually decided to sell it to the content creator.

“I decided to give it to him, pero big deal, kailangan alagaan niya and i-restore nya and ilagay nya sa museum nya, dahil hindi ko na naalagaan. Yun ang deal namin [I decided to give it to him, but big deal because he needs to take care of it seriously, restore it and put it in his museum because I never take care of it. That’s our deal],” Muhlach said.

Boss Toyo said that Muhlach's FAMAS award is one of his dream items, noting how the former child actor changed Filipino entertainment through his movies with legends like Fernando Poe Jr. and Dolphy.

“Ikaw ang barometer, pag sinabing 'child actor', tandaan natin, wala pa akong nakitang nakadaig sayo as a child actor [You are the barometer of a ‘child actor’ because we have to remember nobody does it better than you],” Toyo said.

Apart from the award, Muhlach gave Boss Toyo some of the theater lobby cards from the movies he starred in and produced.

Aside from acting, Muhlach runs several business outfits, including his El Nino Apartments and Muhlach Ensaymada.