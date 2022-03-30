^

Gina Lopez-founded GStuff remains committed to support community-based social enterprises

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 9:36am
Former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez passed away at the age of 65. The photo shows Lopez surrounded by sunflowers in Tublay, Benguet, according to her Facebook page.
MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities and Grassroots by GStuff are organizing "Pamayanan Pop-Up" in Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City on April 1 to 3.

In an e-mail interview with Philstar.com, ABS-CBN Foundation's Sunshine Yu said the late Gina Lopez started GStuff in 2013 because of her belief in inclusive growth and the critical role social enterprises play in community and nation-building. 

“Now revitalized, Grassroots by GStuff, with the help of its partners remain committed to support community-based social enterprises through mentoring programs and marketing assistance to promote products, services and their social mission,” Sunshine said.  

“This pop-up event is to get everyone excited again about these community-based social enterprises, from among ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities. It’s a way to get them out to a wider audience and help them find their feet toward further growth and future expansion."   

 

 

From April 1 to 3, the community-based social enterprises of ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities will be at the pop-up event. Joining the event are:

  • Tumana Eco Warriors Organization from Tumana, Marikina;
  • Weaving Arts and Crafts of Tublay from Tublay, Benguet;
  • Seeds of Hope and Dreams from Gubat, Sorsogon;
  • Lola Sayong Eco Surf Farm from Gubat, Sorsogon;
  • and JCMM Pasalubong from Buhatan, Sorsogon.

“All products are unique as each one is handcrafted and/or specially designed,” Yu said. 

To access the available products from Grassroots by GStuff and ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities, patrons are advised to go to GStuff website gstuff.ph

