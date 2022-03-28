^

Arts and Culture

ABS-CBN Foundation, Grassroots by GStuff to hold pop-up for farmers, grassroot communities

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 4:38pm
ABS-CBN Foundation, Grassroots by GStuff to hold pop-up for farmers, grassroot communities
Some of the products from ABS-CBN Foundation's partner communities
ABS-CBN Foundation via Facebook, screenshots

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities and Grassroots by GStuff are organizing "Pamayanan Pop-Up" in Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City.

From April 1 to 3, the community-based social enterprises of ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities will be at the pop-up event. 

From cacao farmers to community producers, and from artists to artisans, you're in for some positive energy, creativity and good time.  

Artsy finds are available, such as Artepots by Seeds of Hope and Dreams or hand-painted clay pots by the artisan potters and youth artists from Gubat, Sorsogon.

The pop-up event will be located at P1 Level North Side (near Marketplace) in Power Plant Mall.

 

 

 

ABS-CBN

ARTS

FARMER BENEFICIARIES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
ABS-CBN Foundation, Grassroots by GStuff to hold pop-up for farmers, grassroot communities
2 hours ago

ABS-CBN Foundation, Grassroots by GStuff to hold pop-up for farmers, grassroot communities

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
The pop-up event will be located at P1 Level North Side (near Marketplace) in Power Plant Mall.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
When neurologists are artists
19 hours ago

When neurologists are artists

By Carlomar Arcangel Daoana | 19 hours ago
During the initial months of the pandemic, when everything came to a grinding halt and we were told to shelter in our homes...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Passing on the art today
19 hours ago

Passing on the art today

By Elaine Ongpin Herbosa | 19 hours ago
Iam very proud of my ancestors — starting with Damian Domingo, the first recognized Filipino artist who established...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture
Exclusive
6 days ago

WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
For TV host Bianca Gonzales and her husband, cager JC Intal, visiting museums is a fun way to educate their daughters, Lucia...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Marilyn Monroe Warhol art tipped to become most expensive 20th century artwork
6 days ago

Marilyn Monroe Warhol art tipped to become most expensive 20th century artwork

By Peter Hutchison,Peter Hutchison | 6 days ago
The auction house said it expects Warhol's 1964 "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" to become the most expensive...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Tanzania Maasai torn over possible eviction from Ngorongoro reserve
7 days ago

Tanzania Maasai torn over possible eviction from Ngorongoro reserve

7 days ago
For over a century, Tanzania's Maasai pastoralists have shared the famed Ngorongoro conservation...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with