ABS-CBN Foundation, Grassroots by GStuff to hold pop-up for farmers, grassroot communities

Some of the products from ABS-CBN Foundation's partner communities

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities and Grassroots by GStuff are organizing "Pamayanan Pop-Up" in Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City.

From April 1 to 3, the community-based social enterprises of ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities will be at the pop-up event.

From cacao farmers to community producers, and from artists to artisans, you're in for some positive energy, creativity and good time.

Artsy finds are available, such as Artepots by Seeds of Hope and Dreams or hand-painted clay pots by the artisan potters and youth artists from Gubat, Sorsogon.

The pop-up event will be located at P1 Level North Side (near Marketplace) in Power Plant Mall.