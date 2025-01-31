CCP's Pasinaya 2025 extends to China, Jordan, Libya

MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 edition of the Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) Pasinaya festival, the nations' biggest multi-arts festival, is going beyond the country's borders.

The local Pasinaya events will take place around Metro Manila during the first two days of February, then international extensions will occur later in the month in Jordan, Libya and new partner country, China.

CCP President Kaye Tinga described this year's Pasinaya as "a global initiative that not only showcases our nation's cultural heritage but also promotes significant international collaboration," adding it ensures "Filipino creativity will soon be recognized worldwide."

On Februay 14, Valentine's Day, the Philippine Embassies in Jordan and Libya will each host their own Pasinaya activities.

Amman in Jordan will have an event celebrating Arts Month with both Filipinos and Jordanians, while Tripoli in Libya will have a Thanksgiving celebration for Filipino communities that remained despite the ongoing conflict.

Then on February 18, the Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou, China, along with several universities, will meet with performing groups virtually to prepare for their own festival in November.

Closer to home, the Pasinaya festival will conduct this year the Palitan event, an Arts Exchange component, where performing groups can make pitches to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Embassies, the Philippine Consulate General, international partners, production companies, foundations, and performance venues.

A Buyers' Lounge will be available on February 1 and 2 near the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez for the pitches, to be assisted by the CCP's Arts Education in showcasing programs and facilitating talkback sessions with artists.

Additionally, participants in the Navigating the Touring Circuit performing group will present a performance pitch on the first day of Pasinaya in Aliw Theater, while other groups will conduct performance pitches in Iloilo City and Tagum City.

These activities are designed to prepare companies for an international art market the CCP will be organizing next year.

