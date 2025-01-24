Art Fair Philippines moves to new venue for 2025 edition
MANILA, Philippines — The annual Art Fair Philippines is moving to a new venue this year as it welcomes exhibitors from Spain and Austria.
This year’s Art Fair Philippines will be held in the more accessible and open Ayala Triangle from February 21 to 23. It was held in The Link carpark last year.
The fair will feature specially commissioned works, gallery exhibits, film screenings and art talks.
Apart from exhibitors from Austria and Spain, other exhibitors will come from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. The exhibit can be found at Ayala Triangle Gardens Towers 1 and 2.
These are the participating galleries at Art Fair Philippines 2025:
- Amez Yavuz
- Archivo 1984
- Art Agenda
- Art Cube Gallery
- Art for Space
- Art Lounge Manila
- Art Underground
- Art Verité Gallery
- Artemis Art
- Avellana Art Gallery
- Boston Art Gallery
- Canvas
- Cartellino
- Cayón
- Core Contemporary
- Fine-Arts Manila / Zimmermann-Kratochwill Graz Austria
- FotoMoto
- Gajah Gallery
- Galeria Palona
- Galerie Stephanie
- Gallery Kogure
- J Studio
- Kaida Contemporary
- Kobayashi Gallery
- León Gallery
- Lopez Museum
- Metro Gallery
- Modeka Art
- MONO8
- Orange Project
- Parallel +
- Paseo Art Gallery
- Pintô Art Museum and Arboretum
- Qube Gallery
- Secret Fresh Gallery
- Shukado+Gallery Scena
- Silverlens
- Tarzeer Pictures
- The Columns Gallery
- TLYR Collective
- Tomura Lee
- Triangulum
- Village Art Gallery
- Vin Gallery
- White Walls Gallery
- YOD Gallery
- Ysobel Art Gallery
Regular tickets are priced at P750 (day pass). Students with valid IDs, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) can go to the fair for P500, while Makati students and teachers with valid IDs can pay P300.
Tickets purchased online are non-refundable. Regular tickets can also be bought on-site at the Ayala Avenue Reception or Makati Avenue Reception.
