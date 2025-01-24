Art Fair Philippines moves to new venue for 2025 edition

Artwork by Isaiah Cacnio for 10DaysofArt at Art Fair Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Art Fair Philippines is moving to a new venue this year as it welcomes exhibitors from Spain and Austria.

This year’s Art Fair Philippines will be held in the more accessible and open Ayala Triangle from February 21 to 23. It was held in The Link carpark last year.

The fair will feature specially commissioned works, gallery exhibits, film screenings and art talks.

Apart from exhibitors from Austria and Spain, other exhibitors will come from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. The exhibit can be found at Ayala Triangle Gardens Towers 1 and 2.

These are the participating galleries at Art Fair Philippines 2025:

Amez Yavuz

Archivo 1984

Art Agenda

Art Cube Gallery

Art for Space

Art Lounge Manila

Art Underground

Art Verité Gallery

Artemis Art

Avellana Art Gallery

Boston Art Gallery

Canvas

Cartellino

Cayón

Core Contemporary

Fine-Arts Manila / Zimmermann-Kratochwill Graz Austria

FotoMoto

Gajah Gallery

Galeria Palona

Galerie Stephanie

Gallery Kogure

J Studio

Kaida Contemporary

Kobayashi Gallery

León Gallery

Lopez Museum

Metro Gallery

Modeka Art

MONO8

Orange Project

Parallel +

Paseo Art Gallery

Pintô Art Museum and Arboretum

Qube Gallery

Secret Fresh Gallery

Shukado+Gallery Scena

Silverlens

Tarzeer Pictures

The Columns Gallery

TLYR Collective

Tomura Lee

Triangulum

Village Art Gallery

Vin Gallery

White Walls Gallery

YOD Gallery

Ysobel Art Gallery

Regular tickets are priced at P750 (day pass). Students with valid IDs, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) can go to the fair for P500, while Makati students and teachers with valid IDs can pay P300.

Tickets purchased online are non-refundable. Regular tickets can also be bought on-site at the Ayala Avenue Reception or Makati Avenue Reception.

